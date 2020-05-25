HEARD ON THE STREET: Pool Won’t Open This Summer

City Pool to Remain Closed for the Season

The boat launch at Wrightsville Reservoir. Photo by Carla Occaso

Another traditional summer fun outlet has been eliminated by the COVID-19 pandemic as the Montpelier municipal pool will be closed for the 2020 summer season. Recreation staff will use the time to work on updates and repairs, as financially feasible, to the pool and pool house, according to City Manager Bill Fraser. Wrightsville Beach is scheduled to open June 11 with social distancing practices in place.

Walks to the Drip of her Own Spigot

On Main Street (Saturday, May 23), a woman waiting in the customer line at Aubuchon, was overheard to say, ” . . . I’m just going to get my own, personal spigot.” An homage to the language of Gov. Phil Scott?

Watch What You Flush

The shortage of toilet paper has caused Montpelier’s Department of Public Works to issue the following reminder in a recent report: “Flushing items listed below could cause sewer blockages, which could cause plugged and overflowing toilets, poorly draining sinks and showers, raw sewage backing up through floor drains, manholes overflowing onto the ground or into nearby surface waters, health hazards and nuisance odors, increases in the City’s maintenance costs and costly maintenance and repair bills for YOU.” Do not flush: Paper towels, baby wipes, moist towelettes, cosmetics and cosmetic wipes, cloth or paper napkins, shop towels, condoms, tampons and pads, diapers, cat litter, cigarette butts, dental floss, latex gloves, hypodermic needles , facial tissues, fats, oils or grease, clothing or rags, medications (pills or liquid), bandages, cotton balls, food scraps, Swiffer pads, or plastic of any kind.

Sinkholes, Road Kill, and Disinfectants: Oh My!

Members of the Department of Public Works wear many hats – especially in warmer weather. In a recent City Council report, the department described completing the following jobs: Cold patched areas around the city, placed chloride on Gould Hill, Bliss Road, and Murray Road. Graded Gould Hill at a problem runoff area, picked up several wildlife animals along the side of the road that had been hit by cars. They also emptied and cleaned the last winter operations truck, put out flags throughout the downtown, set up the paint trailer and truck for downtown pavement markings, and continued to practice safe distancing and disinfecting daily.

They will also, or have already, paint street markings and fix a major water leak on Barre Street. Additionally, they “addressed a sewer issue on Clarendon Avenue.” The department will continue fixing water leaks, sinkholes and take care of other damage caused by winter conditions.

Sketch portraitists Emily Payne and Ivan Jermyn, Photo by J. Gregory Gerdel.

Drawin’ and Mimin’

Sketch portraitists Emily Payne and Ivan Jermyn, who also showed some facility with mime, were interacting with Farmers Market shoppers on the sidewalk in front of the Transit Center on Taylor Street Saturday. Physically distanced, of course.