GMT passengers now required to wear masks

Effective tomorrow, May 2, 2020, all passengers riding on GMT vehicles will be required to wear a cloth face covering. This requirement, as mandated by the Governor’s Executive order, will be in effect until further notice.

GMT will continue to operate fare-free bus service until further notice.

GMT will be limiting the number of passengers on board buses to allow for social distancing. Please see below for the maximum number of passengers allowed on board at one time by bus size:

30’: 12 passengers

35’: 14 passengers

40’ (including 920’s): 18 passengers

Berlin cutaway buses: 4 passengers

Facility Closures:

The Downtown Transit Center lobby in Burlington and the Montpelier Transit Center will be closed until further notice. Buses will continue to serve the platform at each location.

GMT’s main administrative buildings in Burlington, Berlin, and St. Albans will be closed until further notice.

