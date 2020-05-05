CVSWMD receives Vermont state grant

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has awarded funds to Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District (CVSWMD) to assist the municipality in providing a year-round household hazardous waste collection facility.

The $500,000 grant, issued by ANR’s Department of Environmental Conservation, is a significant contribution to the total cost of the purchase, or building, of a suitable facility to accept household hazardous waste from CVSWMD and the surrounding region. The State’s support for this project emerges from a 2017 report highlighting the need for a permanent HHW facility in central Vermont. CVSWMD is in the planning phase of the project.

For years, CVSWMD residents have consistently expressed the need for a year-round Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) drop-off center. Annually, CVSWMD hosts household hazardous waste collections throughout its 19 member district. Residents and small businesses bring materials such as household cleaners, automotive fluids, paint thinners, acids, pesticides and more to these collection events. A year-round collection facility will mean that businesses and households no longer will have to store hazardous materials between collection dates.

CVSWMD towns include: Barre City, Barre Town, Berlin, Bradford, Calais, Chelsea, Duxbury, East Montpelier, Fairlee, Hardwick, Middlesex, Montpelier, Orange, Plainfield, Tunbridge, Walden, Washington, Williamstown, and Woodbury.