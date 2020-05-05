Cutler Memorial Library cancels annual Plant and Book Sale

The Friends of the Cutler Memorial Library announced today it will cancel its annual Plant and Book Sale due to “community challenges as a result of the ongoing Coronavirus situation.” The sale usually takes place the Friday and Saturday after Memorial Day.

“We hope that people who usually spend money or donate to our sale will instead purchase plants and books at local businesses who may be struggling during this difficult time,” a statement from Friends of the Library said. “We especially encourage community members to patronize the many businesses which have donated to The Friends of the Library in the past, to help show them our gratitude and to strengthen mutual aid.”

Businesses that have donated to Friends of the Library include Agway, Amanda’s Greenhouse, Cate Farm, East Hill Tree Farm, Friends and Neighbors Farm, Guy’s Farm and Yard, Hannaford (Barre), Littlewood Farm, Peak Hydroponics, Plainfield Flower Farm, Plainfield Hardware, Price Chopper, Shaw’s (Berlin), Tractor Supply, Walmart (Berlin) and Vermont Rustic Moose.

The Country Bookshop (online) has donated books.

If community members wish to contribute to The Friends of the Library at this time, they may send checks made out to The Friends of the Library, c/o Pat Boyle, at P.O. Box 83, Plainfield, Vermont, 05667.