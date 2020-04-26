VOSHA, Dept. of Health provides training for Vermonters to return to work

Following Governor Phil Scott’s recent order, signed Friday, the Vermont Occupational Safety and Health Agency (VOSHA) has developed training and other materials to inform Vermonters on appropriate safety measures necessary to return to work amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Training and other materials were developed in conjunction with the Vermont Department of Health and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

All businesses and non-profit and government entities in operation must complete and document mandatory health and safety training by May 4, 2020.

“As we begin to reopen our economy and get people back to work, it is important that everyone understand the safety measures necessary for accomplishing safe and healthy workplaces,” said Interim Commissioner Michael Harrington. “

All employers must provide training and details of standard operating procedures to their employees. Training developed by VOSHA includes:

The signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and an explanation of how the disease is spread;

Information on appropriate social distancing and personal hygiene practices, including those set forth in Addendum 11 and other applicable guidance; and

The types, proper use, limitations, location, handling, decontamination, removal, and disposal of any PPE being used.

As described in the recent order, employers may choose to adopt an additional training program that meets or exceeds the VOSHA-provided standard, or additional policies and procedures that are applicable to the employment environment and employees’ duties, which shall not be less restrictive than those developed by VOSHA.

Training materials can be accessed on the Department of Labor’s website or downloaded and printed. Once training is completed, a certificate of completion will be made available to keep for the individual’s records. To document compliance, employers will be asked to keep a record of all employee certificates.

Training materials can be found by visiting labor.vermont.gov/VOSHA