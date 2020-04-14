Vermont Rail Systems to Open Traffic on Rehabbed Railbed in June

Vermont Rail Systems (VRS) has launched rehabilitation of the long-unused right-of-way that runs parallel to Barre Street and the recently completed recreation path. Trains will be running on the track by June, said Vermont Rail Systems Vice President Seldon Houghton.

Vermont Rail Systems anticipates increased rail freight traffic between Barre and the mainline tracks in Montpelier. The current route crosses two aging bridges, which, according to Houghton, were going to require substantial and expensive rehabilitation to bear the weight of increased rail freight activity.

Work on sections of the existing route through downtown and along Stonecutters Way began in April. In addition to repairs on the bridge near Shaw’s, crews have replaced many ties and sections of rail. At the same time, heavy equipment is being used to restore the railbed above the recreation path and the Winooski River.

Photo by J. Gregory Gerdel.

The revised track will cross the recently completed recreation path twice before it reconnects to the current route near U.S. Route 2, just east of the roundabout at the junction of U.S. Routes 2 and 302.

A switch will be installed near the new Barr Hill facility to bring the track across Barre Street and above the recreation path at the foot of Sabin’s Pasture.

Redevelopment of the railbed was at one time considered by the State of Vermont Agency of Transportation. “The railroad has taken over the project,” Houghton said.

Houghton declined to comment about VRS’s anticipated investment in restoring the one-half mile of rail.