Then and Now

The Washington County Courthouse has stood the test of time. Constructed in 1844, before railroads came to town, it has presided over State Street for 176 years. It originally had a smaller, architecturally appropriate tower. The tower was damaged in an 1880 fire and rebuilt in the more fashionable style of Second Empire. The post office next door was not as long-lived. It was built in 1891 and demolished in 1963, a life-span of just 72 years.

Historic photos courtesy of Vermont Historical Society;

Captions and modern photos by Paul Carnahan.