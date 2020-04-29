The Show Must Go Online: Keeping Art Accessible to Vermonters

The Highland Center for the Arts (HCA) announced the launch of online, crowd-sourced gallery Pigment & Paper in light of its temporary closure of its venue due to the COViD-19 pandemic. Meghan Rublee, Marketing Associate at HCA, said of the project, “It is important for us to stay connected with the community during this time. We called out to artists and they have responded! In just three weeks we have had over 70 submissions for the gallery. It is a diverse and rich collection of work ”

The artists involved range from seasoned professionals to individuals using the social distancing period to explore art making for the first time. All mediums, including poetry, have been submitted and are showcased along with biographical information. Visitors to the site are encouraged to interact with each other through the comment section built into the gallery.

Artists at all stages in their craft are encouraged to submit work to artchallenge@highlandartsvt.org

Rublee commented, “Although we can not see our beloved patrons or the artists who bring life to our stage and galleries, the show must go on. During the era of COVID-19, that means the show must go online! Being able to share the extraordinary work people are creating has helped all of us feel connected and hopeful.”