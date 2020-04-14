Home News and Features The Bridge History Quiz News and Features The Bridge History Quiz By Paul Carnahan - April 14, 2020 32 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Adam Forepaugh & Sells Brother Circus comes to town in 1903. This photo was taken at the junction of State and Elm Streets in Montpelier. A trolley can be seen in the lower right of the photograph. The trolley tracks were laid in 1898. The tracks ran from lower State Street to Main Street, down Main Street to Barre Street, up Barre Street to Sibley and Sabin Streets, and then down Seminary (College) Street. The trolley line also went to Barre. A trip to Barre around 1913 was five cents. By 1923 the rate jumped to 20 cents. Extensive damage from the 1927 flood put an end to trolley service in Montpelier. How well do you know Montpelier? Take our quiz and find out! Start the Quiz!