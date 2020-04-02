Letter to the Editor – Stuck At Home? Complete the Census

In light of the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has completely changed almost every aspect of our lives, you may not have the capacity to think about anything else but that. But if you are looking for something to give your brain a break from the overload of “viral” information it’s receiving right now, consider this: The time for the 2020 U.S. census has arrived. You may also be self-isolating or social distancing and therefore have a few more moments of downtime. That is the perfect time to respond to the U.S. 2020 census. In addition to being mandated by the Constitution, filling out a census questionnaire helps you, your family, and your community thrive.

Gov. Phil Scott has called the shrinking population in Vermont a “demographic crisis,” meaning that the tax dollars and funding for small businesses, rural hospitals, and public schools are also shrinking alongside our disappearing population. This is exactly why participating in the U.S. census is so important. Ensuring that you count, your neighbor counts, and your children count helps our communities get the federal funding we need.

The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted once every 10 years. Since 1790, the data the census collects have helped to determine the number of seats each state holds in Congress and how billions of dollars in funding are distributed to states and local communities every year for services and infrastructure, including health care, jobs, schools, roads, and bridges.

According to the George Washington Institute of Public Policy, in fiscal year 2016, Vermont received nearly $2.5 billion through 55 federal spending programs guided by data derived from the 2010 census. Based on our population, that works out to $2,830 per person per year that we are bringing to our state by filling out the census questionnaire, or roughly $30,000 per person for the next decade that we are either keeping in our state or letting slip away.

This 2020 census will determine how the states equitably divide $675 billion dollars in federal funding. If Vermonters help ensure an accurate count by filling out their census questionnaires, we will likely see an increase in that $2.5 billion dollars in annual funding that was determined by the 2010 census.

The $2.5 billion annual funding is divided up among crucial services for our most vulnerable community members and is also used for fixing roads, public schools, and, most importantly in this moment, to provide rural hospitals with the resources we need. Some of the key programs and their budgets are Medical Assistance Program (Medicaid), H.H.S.: $1 billion; Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP/food stamps), U.S.D.A.: $116.4 million; Medicare Supplemental Medical Insurance (Part B), H.H.S.: $108.2 million; National School Lunch Program, U.S.D.A.: $15.3 million; School Breakfast Program, U.S.D.A.: $5.7 million; Community Services Block Grant, H.H.S.: $3.7 million; Low Income Home Energy Assistance, H.H.S.: $18.9 million; Social Services Block Grant, H.H.S.: $3 million; Head Start Pre-School Services, H.H.S.: $17.1 million.

An estimated 81 percent of Vermonters responded to the 2010 census. This is a higher response rate than many states across the country, but we can always improve on it. For example, if our elementary schools serve 100 first-graders who rely on the National School Lunch Program but only 50 of those families fill out their census forms, that elementary school is still going to have to provide school lunches to all 100 students but will have to do so with only half of the necessary budget. Imagine responding to the 2020 census because you know you are evening the playing field for providing the necessary federal funding for our state. We are already paying our tax dollars, so if we complete our census forms, we are keeping those dollars in our community instead of seeing them distributed somewhere else. If we start with an accurate count of the population, we won’t always be trying to catch up and serve our most vulnerable populations with an inaccurate budget.

So how can you complete a census questionnaire? It is incredibly easy, accessible, and safe. There are three ways to respond to the census before a census enumerator knocks on your door. This is the first time in the history of the census that the census questionnaire is offered online. You can fill out the 2020 census questionnaire at my2020census.gov. Because the census records information by address, you do not need a code to fill out the form. If you do not have an address, you can still complete a census questionnaire. It is available online in 59 languages.

You can also respond to the census over the phone. The phone numbers below are now available. There are no prompts, and the phone will be answered by a Census Bureau employee in the appropriate language.

Last, you will still get a paper form in the mail and you can fill out the paper questionnaire and mail it back. The postage, return envelope, and address is included in the mailing.

The census is currently being taken and is scheduled to continue until July 31st, but there may be an extended deadline because of the coronavirus pandemic. There are only nine questions on the form and it is incredibly non-invasive. The census questionnaire asks you to provide your name, whether you rent or own your home, your date of birth, and if there are others living with you in your home as of April 1st. The form asks for ethnicity, race, and sex but it does not require a signature or social security number. There is no citizenship question, and you only need to be a resident of the United States to be counted.

Many people have commented that they provide more information online if they are applying for a new credit card or buying an item on the internet. The data are not shared with any other agencies, and if any Census Bureau employee is found to have shared information, they could face a $250,000 fine and up to five years in prison.

In summary, the census helps our communities, our children, our public schools, and our nation. Please complete a census questionnaire today!

Submitted by Eloise Reid, Census 2020 Campaign Coordinator for the Vermont Community Action Agencies.