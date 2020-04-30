No-cost curbside appliance recycling helps free up space, bring in cash

‘Social distancing’ practices protect customers during curbside pick–up

Winooski, Vermont – Efficiency Vermont announced today a program aimed at reducing the number of inefficient appliances plugged into Vermont’s electric grid while helping stay-at-home Vermonters free up space and earn extra money without leaving home.

The offer is available to Vermonters with secondary refrigerators, standalone freezers, window-style air conditioners, and dehumidifiers, the announcement said.

All recycled appliances should be in working condition and owned by the customer. There is a limit of four per household. Pick up is free. Appliances will be tested at the recycling facility to verify they are in working order. A check will be sent to the customer based on the type of working appliance recycled. (If they are not operating, the appliances will still be properly recycled at no cost to the customer.) Efficiency Vermont will provide the following payments to customers who recycle working appliances:

$50 check for refrigerators and freezers

$20 check for window air conditioners and dehumidifiers

To protect both customer and driver safety, appliances should be left in an open garage, driveway, on a porch, or other accessible location that does not require the driver to enter the home. Drivers will wear cloth face masks and maintain at least six feet of distance from customers at all times.

“This is just one of many programs Efficiency Vermont will be offering in the coming weeks to help Vermonters lower their energy costs amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Efficiency Vermont Director Rebecca Foster. “We are working with our partners to bring forward no-cost and low-cost ways for businesses and residents to save energy and money.”

Pick up and recycling service will be provided by ARCA, which is working under contract with Efficiency Vermont. Customers anywhere in Vermont can sign up for appliance recycling by calling ARCA at 888-998-6323. Pick up dates will occur from mid-May through June and will vary by region. Learn more at www.efficiencyvermont.com/recycle.

About Efficiency Vermont