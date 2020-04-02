Letter to the Editor – “Dear Bernie: Please drop out.”

I have followed your rise in politics since I worked at the Chittenden County Superior Court as a judicial law clerk in the early 1980’s. I watched as you took on the Board of Aldermen and then were elected Mayor of the City of Burlington. I was then working from my corner courthouse office with a view of City Hall. I remember when the “Mayor’s ‘Swiss cheese’ car” was towed from your designated parking space. Those were great times, with Ben and Jerry serving us lunchtime ice cream from their trailer across the City Hall green. I have always admired your dedication to the people and have been in agreement with most of your policies.

However, I am writing to implore you to drop out of the Democratic primary for two essential reasons. First, under the throes of this Corona-virus pandemic, we cannot possibly have a democratic primary process. Time spent on the primary process is wasted time and money. The voters will not come out in the numbers needed to call this a fair, representative voting process. Even before the pandemic hit, you were not going to get the young voters you need to win the nomination and certainly not to win the Presidency. Our youth are disengaged and clueless. It is a sad state of affairs. I recently had two Millennials in their twenties tell me they don’t vote. One excuse was “I have to work.” (Well, hello, why do we stretch the voting session from 7 to 7? For workers like him.) The second excuse was “I’m not settled yet.” (Well, hello, you vote wherever you are and you can change that location when you move.) These “kids” make me crazy. They stress concern about the global economy, environment, etc. but then don’t practice what they preach. Bottom line is, many of them just don’t care as long as they are comfortable and have their technology. Others don’t vote because they are disillusioned or don’t believe their single vote will matter.

My second reason is that we must get Trump out of the White House. I have not been a Biden supporter but he appears to be our only chance. If he identifies the right running mate (it needs to be someone younger, hopefully, a woman to cross the voter divide) and surrounds himself with a solid administration and supporters like yourself, we have a chance. We cannot expect Biden to be President for a long period of time given his age and acuity issues. If you want to leave a legacy, we need you to help choose the right VP and be there to promote your agenda. Please think this over. You are in a unique position to negotiate who our VP will be and leave that decision as part of your legacy.

Another reason is that we need you to fight for us in person in Washington. You have had an amazing impact on our legislation and governance. Traveling around politicking and/or vacating your seat will put an end to that legacy. And, when Pat Leahy decides to retire, it will be even more important to have you there in person, fighting for the underprivileged and downtrodden.

Story continues below

Thank you for listening,

Dorothy (Dot) L. Helling, Montpelier and Adamant

dothelling@gmail.com