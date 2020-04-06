Letter: Goddard COVID-19 facility is a good thing

To the Editor,

I live on Main Street in Plainfield with my family. I am curious about the situation, so I listened to the recent Selectboard meeting with various state officials and the Goddard president and local residents. I have also read updates and talked with some neighbors.

The project is much needed. Here is a thought experiment:

Healthcare provider Jane gets a positive test. She is told to self-quarantine. But she lives in a house with three other people and they all share a kitchen and bathroom. She cannot have a bathroom to herself, or prepare meals without exposing others. Her family/housemates are taking care of themselves and not able to prepare all her meals and deliver them and wash up and do her laundry and clean the bathroom to sterility conditions.

So, Jane is offered a safe place to stay for the duration of her quarantine. She chooses to go so she is not exposing others. She gets plenty of food and hydration and quiet rest. Medical professionals telephonically check on her frequently to see what she needs. She makes a full recovery without needing hospitalization. She goes home.

I am grateful that the state and Goddard are making it possible to reduce the burden on hospitals and slow the spread by giving COVID-19-positive people space to recover.

Thanks,

Alice Starr Dworkin, Plainfield