Letter: Essential Workers Should be Rewarded

To the editor,

While my family and I remain at home, relatively safe from the coronavirus pandemic, I marvel at the sacrifices being made by all those people who are putting themselves in harm’s way simply by going to work every day, doing essential jobs in constant interaction with the general public, frequently for low wages. I would like to see the next stimulus package include extra government payments for these everyday heroes who are making it possible for us all to get through these trying times.

They are the heroes who are keeping the grocery stores and pharmacies and gas stations open, the bus drivers and garbage collectors, the school staffs making sure kids are getting school meals, the plumbers and electricians entering people’s homes, the delivery people, truck drivers and postal employees, and so many others who are doing their ordinary jobs under these extraordinary circumstances. And of course anyone working in health care, all the more.

Now that taxpayers are adding $600/week to people’s unemployment checks through the CARES Act I think we should also add at least that much to the wages paid to all those who risk the health and wellbeing of their families by exposing themselves to the virus every day in order to do jobs that meet our basic needs as a society.

Story continues below

Hazard pay for everyday heroes! Pass it on…

Rick Fox & Jen Daniels

Meristem Farms, Morrisville