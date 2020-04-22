Keeping the Faith

How Religious Communities Are Readjusting in Challenging Times

On Easter Sunday, Rev. Joan Javier-Duval led a traditional service for the 400 members and friends of the Unitarian Church of Montpelier. Rather than standing at the wooden pulpit in the crimson-carpeted sanctuary, she delivered her Easter homily from her dining room table via Zoom, the video conference app that has largely replaced meetings and gatherings. And instead of hearing their usual 25-person choir sing an anthem, the congregants listened to a group of professional singers via Youtube.



Until the pandemic hit, Javier-Duval’s 156-year old church was packed on Sundays with dozens of families who hugged and shook hands as they took their seats in the creaky pews. They would listen to her and the choir, sing hymns, donate their offerings, take in the rippling sounds of the grand piano or the growl of the enormous organ, and catch up with each other during the post-service coffee hour.



But in March, everything changed.



In the face of COVID-19, the requirement to physically distance ourselves has forced faith leaders to adopt very different approaches to their work. Worship-via-Zoom has become the new mainstay for many.

“Moving our services and programming onto Zoom has actually done wonderful things we weren’t expecting,” says Sarah Zwegust, the program director for Montpelier’s lay-led, 100-family synagogue, Beth Jacob. “It’s nice to see people come virtually who have not been here before. At first, I thought we would be very separated, but I’m inspired by how fast religious communities have moved onto Zoom.”



Beth Jacob has been particularly assertive in setting up community forums and additional programming, including on-line crossword puzzle sessions and a mutual aid exchange program through which people in need can request help from others who can give it.



While videoconferencing technology and live streaming via Facebook have proven to be great resources, faith leaders have also put extra effort into reaching out via email and old-fashioned telephone. Indeed, they are doing whatever they can to keep in touch with their congregants.

“This situation is really different,” says Rev. Julian Asukan, who serves four parishes (St. Augustine’s in Montpelier, North American Martyrs in Marshfield, St. Edward’s in Williamstown, and St. John’s in Northfield). “Nobody expected that this disease would create such a threat to all of us. It seems like everyone is hit.” He particularly worries about his elderly parishioners with underlying conditions and those who are isolated in nursing homes.



Several faith communities have set up small groups of volunteers who phone others regularly to see how they are doing. The sound of a friendly, caring human voice on the other end of the line means a lot, especially to those who are less technology-connected.



“We express our wishes and prayers to each other and help and ease one another’s pain,” says Asukan.



Many faith communities have also joined together to help those beyond their own groups. Prior to the shutdown, several churches offered free meals to those in need, both during the week and in their winter warming shelters. But since it’s now unsafe for people to prepare meals in small, closed church kitchens, they’re coming up with other ways of helping.



Javier-Duval, for example, reached out to Enough Ministries, a faith group in Barre that runs a soup kitchen serving hundreds of people and asked how the Unitarian church could help. Enough Ministries asked for encouraging notes to be included with each meal and Easter eggs for the children. Javier-Duval sent out a request to her community, and 250 people provided the kind notes and eggs.



“I know all of the folks in our congregation are just so honored and delighted to be able to offer help to loving people looking for connection, especially given the forced distance we’re all enduring,” she says. “It’s just a small sign of our love and support in our neighborliness.”

These faith leaders agree that people everywhere, regardless of faith, should see their organizations as a resource for help and comfort. “We want readers to know that we’re all here to help you,” says Zwegust.



And the people said, “Amen.”