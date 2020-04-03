Herbal Remedies for Immune Support

Coronaviruses are enveloped, positive-stranded RNA viruses. They possess the largest genome of all the RNA viruses and are continually producing new variants. Of the dozen or so coronaviruses, only a few infect humans and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) is among them. Fever, cough and difficulty breathing are the first common symptoms. Headache, muscle aches, loss of appetite, chills, confusion, fatigue, dizziness, rash, sweating, nausea, and diarrhea also occur for many. With increased age comes increased fatality. There is currently no vaccine or cure for COVID-19. But to help give your immune and respiratory systems a natural boost, try some of the following safe herbal remedies.

Herbs for Prevention & General Immune Support

Medicinal Mushrooms Premier tonics for the immune system and so many to choose from. Cordyceps, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, best when combined together. The maintenance dose is 2 teaspoon in 16 ounces water and simmer for at least 20 minutes and drink throughout the day. For acute 2 tablespoon in 16 ounces of water, simmered

Astragalus An excellent lung and immune tonic. This root stimulates white blood cells while also tonifying lung tissue Simmer 3-4 slices or 3-5 grams in 16 ounces of water for at least 20 minutes. Tincture is also effective, take 2-3 droppers three times a day with water.

More Herbs for Immune Support: Eleuthero, Tulsi

Anti-Viral & Cytokine Interrupting Herbs

*Note: for many antiviral herbs it is important to take a dose frequently in order to maintain antiviral constituents ahead of viral replication curves inside our bodies. Viral populations can easily double in an 8-hour period, so it is beneficial to take antiviral and anti-inflammatory herbs every 2 to 3 hours during waking hours.

Baikal Skullcap Root Reduces cytokine storm and acts as an inhibitor of many viral symptoms. Tincture dose is 60-90 drops in warm water, three times a day. Best avoided in cases of diarrhea as it could make it worse.

Fresh Ginger and Turmeric Both rhizome roots are anti-inflammatory and inhibit inflammatory cytokines. They protect the respiratory system while relieving symptoms. Most indicated in the beginning signs of a respiratory viral illness. Add fresh ginger and turmeric to teas. Finely grate or chop ginger and/or turmeric the size of your thumb. Steep them in 8 oz. of hot water for 2-3 hours, covered in order to preserve the volatile medicinal oils. Drink 4-6 cups daily.

Garlic Directly antiviral, its pungent compounds have been found to reduce cytokine storms. 3-4 garlic cloves daily is ideal and as close to freshly cut as possible (chop first). Contraindicated if you are taking blood-thinning medications.

More Anti-Viral & Cytokine Interrupting Herbs: Kudzu, Licorice (licorice is contraindicated if you have high blood pressure).

Fever Reducing Herbs

Boneset tea infusion, 1 tablespoon per pint (16oz) water along with other herbs, sipped every hour or so. Tinctures can also be used, 40-60 drops in warm water every hour or so.

Catnip Especially useful as a mildly calmative antiviral diaphoretic for kids. Best when added to tea blends, maybe with a little fresh ginger and/or licorice.

More Fever Reducing Herbs: Peppermint, Elderflower, Lemon Balm

Herbs for Dry, Spasmodic Cough

Licorice Root An excellent soothing demulcent for people of all ages and relieves symptoms associated with dry coughs within a day or at most two. This is especially important to help people who can sleep due to coughing. Tincture dose of 2 droppers in a little water every 2-4 hours. Tea infusion dose is 1 tablespoon per cup. Drink 1-2 tablespoons of tea every 2-4 hours. Contraindicated for people with high blood pressure.

Lobelia A strong antispasmodic herb that is specific for bronchial/coughing spasms. Only take the tincture dosed at 5-15 DROPS, 3 times a day with water. Note: if more is taken, nausea might ensue and will eventually subside, lobelia is also an emetic in medium to high doses.

More Herbs for Dry, Spasmodic Cough: Horehound, Pleurisy Root, Wild Cherry Bark

How To Make Herbal Infused Teas

Infusion (for leaves & flowers):

To make a full day’s supply of tea put 4 TBS of herb in a non-metallic quart container. Pour boiling water over the herb and cover. Let stand for 5-10 minutes. Strain and enjoy throughout the day. Add honey if desired.

Cold & Flu Tea: Boneset, Lemon Balm, Eucalyptus, Olive Leaf, Rosemary, Elderflower

Decoction (for roots, barks, & seeds):

To make a full day’s supply of tea put 2 TBS of herb and 4 cups of cold water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Turn down and simmer covered for 15-20 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool until drinkable. Strain and enjoy throughout the day. *Roots can be decocted several times

Immune Support Chai Tea: Astragalus, Eleuthero, Cinnamon, Fennel, Ginger, Cardamom.



Disclaimer: None of this information is intended to diagnose or provide treatment for any disease, and is presented for educational purposes only. Consult your health professional before taking new herbs if you are pregnant or taking medications.