Heard on the Street

Vermont National Guard Gets National Recognition



The Atlantic magazine published an online article April 15 that recounts the remarkable story of how about 70 Vermont National Guardsman, in just four days, turned the Champlain Valley Exposition Center in Essex Junction into a 400-bed hospital to treat COVID-19 patients in case the state’s limited intensive-care capacity became overwhelmed. The article, entitled “Vermont’s Great Experiment,” said the conversion “stands out among similar projects across the country for its speed—and shows that at least one piece of the U.S. crisis response, specifically at the local level, is working.”