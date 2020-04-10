GMT limits bus passengers to allow for social distancing

Citing passenger and operator safety concerns, GMT announced today that effective immediately it will limit the number of passengers on board buses to allow for social distancing. The maximum number of passengers allowed on board at one time will range from 12 to 18 people, as determined by bus size.

The Montpelier Transit Center and Downtown Transit Center lobby in Burlington are closed until further notice, but buses will continue to serve the platform at each location. GMT’s main administrative buildings in Berlin, Burlington, and St. Albans also remain closed.

GMT customer service staff is available by phone from 7:00 am to 4:00 pm, Monday-Friday. For more information, call 540-2468 or email info@ridegmt.com.