Don’t Forget The Bridge!

An anonymous donor just notified the Friends of The Bridge that every dollar donated through the end of April will be matched up to a total of $5,000. So if you are able, consider making a donation to The Friends of The Bridge. Click the DONATE button at the top of our web page TODAY and be as generous as you can. Every dollar of every donation counts!

Why is it important? Governor Scott has declared the gathering and publication of news as an essential activity, so like other news organizations, The Bridge is not affected by the shutdown and stay-at-home orders these times of social distancing require.

But The Bridge is just like many other businesses in the area and has had to make major adjustments. The staff of The Bridge is now working tirelessly and remotely to find and publish the news and information you need to weather this crisis while trying to keep you safe and remain safe themselves.

The Bridge Board of Directors has had to take serious steps to trim editorial and publication costs. Because of its funding structure, The Bridge does not qualify for any federal payroll protection money in the stimulus package just passed by Congress. The Board therefore was forced to lay off one staff member and cut the hours for another.

Story continues below

The Board also adjusted the publishing schedule for The Bridge so that just one paper edition will be printed and mailed in April. Instead, The Bridge is relying more on its website to provide you with the essential news and information you need. But that will require additional funds for web programming.

Likewise, the Friends of The Bridge has had to alter its plans. The annual gala, which is the largest fundraising event sponsored by the Friends and was scheduled for May, has been postponed to November.

And the cruel fact is, just when we need them the most, there are fewer dollars available from advertising because of reduced business activity. We depend on those dollars to keep the news flowing to you.

So please, click the DONATE button TODAY, and help us continue to help you. We are your community newspaper.

If you would prefer to send a check, make it out to “Friends of The Bridge” and mail it to Friends of The Bridge, P.O. Box 1641, Montpelier, VT 05601.

Remember, Friends of the Bridge is a 501c3 nonprofit, and donations are potentially tax deductible.

All of us associated with The Bridge will continue to do our job of bringing you news and information for as long as we are able. This is our community and we are in this together. Thank you.

J. Gregory Gerdel, President, The Bridge Board of Directors

Barbara Floersch, President, Friends of The Bridge