City Page: Reality Check

As this is published, we’ll all be at the beginning of our sixth week of stay at home conditions due to the Coronavirus. Like many businesses and individuals, the city government has been hit financially by the shutdown. Last week, the City Council approved measures to address a possible deficit of up to $500,000 for the fiscal year ending June 30th.



The budget deficit projection was due primarily to a downgraded revenue forecast caused by the Coronavirus shut down. These include foregone parking fees/fines, lost recreation and senior center program fees, reductions in local options tax collections, drops in ambulance revenues because of an immediate decline in call volume, and other permit and license fees. Higher than expected health insurance costs, legal fees and winter salt costs added to the overall budget stress.



The City Council approved a plan which includes furloughing up to 30 City employees until at least June 30th. This resulted in a net cut of $152,000 in the general fund and $40,000 in the water/sewer funds. The proposal also cut $245,416 from budget operating lines. This includes some equipment purchase and project delays, including postponement of a community wide social equity initiative.



These steps leave a projected $113,000 year-end deficit for which staff will continue to seek solutions. The result of these actions means that residents can expect much more basic services from the city for the next two and ½ months.

Operational impacts are as follows:

Property Taxes – The deadline for the next tax installment has been moved from May 15th to June 15tth.



Committees – On hold, possible work suspension through June 30.



Public Works Streets and Water/Sewer Divisions – limited to street sweeping, patching, basic maintenance, line striping and emergency response.



Recreation & Senior Center – FEAST Meals program continued. ALL other programs cancelled until June 30th. No Rec/Sr. Center facility maintenance will occur. Program planning for summer, fall and winter severely limited.



Parks – Reduced maintenance staff. Parks will remain open for now.



Planning & Development – Limited functioning except for basic permit requirements.



Clerk & Finance – Limited services, basic functions only.



Manager, Assessor, Justice Center, Cemetery – Mostly functional with delays. City Hall closed.



DPW Equipment Division – Fully functional but also assisting Street and W/S divisions.



Water and Wastewater Treatment Plants – Fully Functional



Police, Fire/EMS, Dispatch – Fully functional.



Note that some of these programs and projects may be closed or stopped beyond a lifted stay home order because of fiscal restraints.



Parking Garage Update



The City Council is reviewing plans for a revision to the design of the voter approved Parking Garage. The newer design will have a smaller footprint while still containing 345 parking spaces.

This proposal was developed to address questions and comments raised by members of the public before and after the bond vote. The goal was to improve the project if possible while still providing the new parking and hotel project in downtown.



Key changes include:

• An improved direct sidewalk and recreation path connection from State Street to the new Recreation path.

• A smaller building footprint so that the new garage is less visible behind Christ Church.

• Larger vehicle/truck turning and maneuvering space in the 60 State Street parking lot.

• Slightly larger path between the hotel and garage, also linking to the new recreation path.

• Flat floor parking (rather than ramped floors). Allows exterior visual improvements.

• Additional landscaping.



The City Council will be discussing the design revision on May 13th. Design details and information about providing comments can be found at montpelier-vt.org/1165/State-Street-Parking-Garage



Why is an adjusted design for the approved parking garage project being proposed right now? We are in the middle of an unprecedented pandemic and economic shut down, why would we spend millions of dollars building a parking structure?



1 – The garage and hotel projects are in the middle of appeal litigation. The current schedule calls for a trial in the fall, with decision in the winter. If no further appeals are filed, the earliest these projects could begin construction is about this time next year, in 2021. Additional appeal litigation could push this back to 2022.



2 – The decision to proceed with actual construction of these projects will be made based on economic conditions 1-2 years in the future, not now. Large projects like these can be instrumental in providing work for people and revitalizing the downtown after this financial hit.



3 – The parking garage is paid for by tax revenues from the new hotel and parking fees from customers, including the hotels. Paradoxically, a decision by the council or court to stop the project will require Montpelier taxpayers to pay the nearly $1 million in design, engineering, permitting and legal expense incurred already. Cost overruns caused by delay and/or litigation could also result in taxpayer expense.



4 – The appeal litigation is at a place where any changes or revisions must soon be submitted. The Council made the appropriate decision a year ago saying that they wanted any design alteration to be reviewed by them openly with an opportunity for public comment and feedback. Given the current difficulties inherent with public meetings, the Council chose to discuss this over a month’s time so that the concept could be posted and publicized for all to see.



5 – This design retains the key elements of the original garage while making improvements in areas which had received significant public discussion. The goal is to develop the best possible project for all.



6 – The garage project is an integral part of the city’s future transportation planning. It will provide parking for the new Transit Center and any future rail use which may occur. The Council has approved a new downtown master plan which incorporates pedestrian and bicycling enhancements throughout. These are accomplished by removing several on street parking spaces. This plan is contingent on structured parking being created.



Renewed public discussion about the garage has resulted in confusion about information which had been addressed before.



The project will still result in 160 net new parking spaces. Nothing about the potential design change alters the projected use of parking spaces.



The only TIF funding allocated to this project is tax revenue from the new hotel. Any suggestion that TIF is speculative is incorrect.



The project budget includes both annual maintenance and capital reserve funding. These amounts were derived from discussions with both parking garage developers and municipal garage operators.



Projects are never put out to bid before a bond vote. The amount of design and engineering detail required to have a project bid ready is very expensive.



These are very scary and uncertain times. Health experts tell us that we will get past this, no one knows exactly when. City officials are, of course, focusing on meeting immediate community needs. It would be irresponsible, however, for us to stop carefully planning for the future.



Please feel free to contact me or your elected officials with questions or comments about the City Government. I can be reached at wfraser@montpelier-vt.org or 802-223-9502. Other city officials’ email addresses and phone numbers are available on the web.

