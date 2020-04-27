City Cinemas Try to Lighten Dark Screens

The COVID-19 pandemic has temporarily shuttered most downtown Montpelier businesses, and the Capital City’s two historic movie houses have not been spared.

The Capitol Showplace, closed since March 20, and the Savoy Theater, closed since March 16, are both into their second month of darkened screens with no plans to reopen anytime soon.

“What gives me comfort is the fact that I’m not the only person dealing with this,” said James O’Hanlon, who has owned the Savoy since 2016, and has begun to explore options to afford his patrons the opportunity to stream the Savoy’s indie fare at home.

In a recent newsletter, O’Hanlon laid out the new streaming model for his, and many other, small theaters: “The basic premise is that you will click on a link on my site that will take you directly to a distributor’s site where you can buy a ‘ticket’ to see the film being offered. The ticket revenue is then split between the theater and the distributor and you get to see a unique film that you may never have heard about otherwise.” Once that ‘ticket’ is purchased, the film can be accessed on a computer and streamed at home.

Story continues below

His “handpicked, curated program,” will feature “the kind of films that would normally slip through the cracks. That part will be really, really exciting, the opportunity to show a broader range of smaller films.”

The initial lineup, which he plans to offer beginning the week of April 19, will include two films previously screened at the Savoy—a documentary feature about The Band entitled Once Were Brothers and a critically acclaimed Polish drama Corpus Christi—as well as three additional films. A French film Someone, Somewhere; a historically based German thriller, Balloon; and a new film from first-time screenwriter Kelly O’Sullivan entitled Saint Frances are all a part of his initial lineup.

Streaming these films, and more in the future, will allow the Savoy to bring in a trickle of revenue, but O’Hanlon notes that streaming alone will not save the theater or ensure its ability to reopen once society begins to return to normal. For that, he continues to receive community support through memberships, which he describes as, “the thing that keeps us alive.” He notes that memberships have been up a bit over the average March-April period. “The good news is that there’s still community support.”

Around the corner, on State Street, the Capitol Showplace has opted to forgo streaming, and is instead making its impact on the community in a more immediately recognizable way. The historic marquee, you may have noticed, has begun, in a sense, speaking.

Theron Cheney, the Capitol’s manager, said that owner Richard Bashara “has been having a little fun with all the marquee changes.” At first, the messages, many famous film quotations, were of caution and social distancing, (“There’s no place like home”), but lately, they have trended more toward fun. At one point, the east-facing side simply stated, “I’ll be back.”

Photo by Craig Durham.

When, however, is anybody’s guess. Citing the fact that many studios have delayed new releases until August or later, Cheney says even if they could reopen from a safety standpoint, there might not be enough films to fill the screens. This could lead to a part-time schedule once they do reopen.

“We are closed until the governor allows for reopening,” said Cheney, but he also notes that cinemas in general, because of the inherent challenges of social distancing, “will be closer to one of the last industries to open.” In the meantime, folks have been and are encouraged to keep buying gift cards that can be used in the future.

O’Hanlon shares the same concern. “It’s going to be impossible to social distance in my tiny theater,” he admits. Still, he is hoping for a June re-opening, with an eye on the LGBTQ Film Festival that is planned for the middle of that month.

As far as his staff is concerned, O’Hanlon has passed on advice to his employees to file for unemployment, as he has. Over at the Capitol, Cheney explains that most of his employees are high school students working what he describes as a “first approach” job, one designed to teach them what it means to have a job. Their dependent status puts them in a slightly less precarious financial position in the immediate term. He himself has called the Department of Labor “over 300 times” to try to initiate his unemployment claim.

“I started at the Paramount [cinema, in Barre] in ’99 and I’ve never seen anything like this,” admits Cheney. “I miss seeing the kids come in, some of whom I’ve watched grow from when they were little, to, in some cases, when they worked here.”

For more information on streaming films through the Savoy, or to purchase a membership, visit savoytheater.com. To purchase gift cards for the Capitol, visit fgbtheaters.com.