Bear Hunting Season!

As these photos attest, the bears are coming out of hibernation. The challenge is to find them on your next walk through Montpelier’s neighborhoods.

Despite an extensive investigation, the Bridge has yet to discover who began letting the bears out of winter hibernation. But we have taken note of the delight of out-of-school children enjoying a socially distanced bear hunt.

Wildlife conservationists remind hunters that only observation is allowed, although score-keeping of your “bear count” is encouraged.

Other bear activists are encouraging concerned residents to check closets, shelves, and dens in their homes for hibernating bears. After the long months of Winter, it’s time to awaken all bears and get them out in the window light.