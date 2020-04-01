Bagitos under new ownership, will reopen as Food for Thought

Popular cafe is under new ownership, will offer extended breakfast and lunch menu

Bagitos is under new ownership and will reopen as Food for Thought, owner Sara Lourie announced today.

“When the ‘Stay home, stay safe’ order is lifted and shops and restaurants are allowed to operate normally again, the cafe will reopen as ‘Food for Thought’—good food, thoughtfully prepared,” Lourie stated in a press release. “Bagels and cream cheese will continue to be the center of the menu, however, it will expand its breakfast selection (eggs any style, bacon, sausages, hash browns, etc.), focus more on lunches (soups, salads, nachos, etc.), and add smoothies (fruit, protein, etc.) to the selection.”

The café will continue its role as a community gathering space and host to local and traveling musicians, Lourie said, including hosting traditional jam sessions on the weekends. Food for Thought also plans to offer activities for parents and caregivers of young children during the day, with longer afternoon hours to cater to the after-school crowd.

“The overarching theme of the café will focus on our relationship with the natural world and will provide space for storytelling, art, and educational events that encourage a more sustainable relationship between our human species and the rest of the natural world,” Lourie said. “Even though the café is under new ownership, you will still see many of the same familiar faces, including Sarah (café manager), Heather (kitchen manager), and Ashley (weekend front of house).”

Food For Thought plans to open as soon as the stay at home order is lifted. In the meantime, Lourie encouraged community members to stay home and keep in touch via their Facebook page at facebook.com/BagitosCafe.

