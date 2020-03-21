Virus Strikes Member of Montpelier-Roxbury District

Letter from Montpelier-Roxbury Public Schools Superintendent Libby Bonesteel on Saturday, March 21.

Dear MRPS Community,



I learned this evening that there is a positive COVID-19 case within our school community. I know how potentially frightening this news is. I have been in contact with the Secretary of Education, Dan French, and senior officials at the Vermont Department of Health. Community spread is happening all over Vermont and, unfortunately, Montpelier and Roxbury are not immune. The Health Department has indicated that this case was community acquired.



Health Department Officials asked me to convey to parents/guardians that they should monitor their child(ren) for symptoms and call your health provider should the symptoms (coughing, fever, shortness of breath) occur.



Over the past few weeks, the team at MRPS, as well as our community, have truly become a family. Our family is currently facing a challenge that presents enormous uncertainty and cause for serious concern. But I know this family. I know the people. I know your determination and your heart. Take care of each other while keeping a safe distance. Keep your kids home. Love them. We will get through this.



Sincerely,



Libby Bonesteel

Superintendent of Schools

