Photo by Paul Carnahan

The Capitol Theater on State Street is a rare example of the Art Deco style in Vermont. An earlier Colonial Revival-style theater on this site was destroyed by fire in 1939, providing an opportunity to bring a contemporary style to downtown Montpelier in the midst of the Great Depression. Although the tenants in the storefront next to the theater have changed over the years, the building looks much as it did when it opened 80 years ago.