In the 19th cetury, the north side of State Street between the Pavilion Hotel and the County Courthouse hosted large, imposing homes. One of the earliest was 89 State Street, the c. 1810 Federal-style home built by Hezekiah Reed and now owned by Vermont Mutual Insurance Group. Reed was a lawyer, western land speculator, state representative, and advocate for the education of women. The Reeds built a school house in their back yard to educate their five daughters.