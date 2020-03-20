Police, Parents Search for Missing Juvenile

***UPDATE***

The Juvenile returned home and is safe.

On March 19, at approximately 3:00 pm, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks were advised of a juvenile male who had not returned home after becoming upset. The male, 14-year-old Chris Goldstein-Purdue was last seen by his parents the night before on March 18, at approximately 6:00 pm. Troopers responded to the area where the male was last seen but no contact was made.

On the morning of March 20, Goldstein-Purdue was believed to have been seen in the area of Minister Brook Road in Worchester. He was last seen wearing a grey coat, dark navy sweatpants, hat, and boots. Goldstein-Purdue is of average height, slender build, with red hair. A recent photograph is attached for reference. Anyone who has seen or knows the current whereabouts of Goldstein-Purdue is asked to contact the State Police Middlesex barracks at 802-229-9191.