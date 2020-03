The Montpelier boys basketball team came as close as a team can come to grabbing a state championship on March 7, losing 53-52 to Fair Haven in the state Division II championship game at Barre Auditorium. The Solons and Slaters went down to a last-second shot in front of a packed house in Barre. Montpelier finished the season at 20-4. It was Montpelier’s first trip to the final four in 10 years. Photos by Tom Brown

Huddle up.

Leo Riby-Williams shoots over Fair Haven’s Joey Gannon.

Tyler Ricker gets a hand.

Montpelier fans can’t sit down.

Solon Coach Nick Foster works the sideline.



Fair Haven picks up the prize.