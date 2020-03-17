Montpelier Alive Lists Open and Closed Businesses in Montpelier

Businesses That Remain Open
Montpelier Alive has made a list of businesses that are still open in town. Check them out here. *** This list was updated on March 16, 8:22 pm. For up to the minute updates, visit http://www.montpelieralive.org/updates
- Alla Vita – Open until further notice
- Aubuchon Hardware – Open until further notice. Order online for nationwide shipping or in-store pickup.
- Bear Pond Books – Open until further notice – Online ordering with nationwide shipping, pickup service, and local delivery for orders over $50. Order online, call 802-229-0774, or email info@bearpondbooks.com.
- Birchgrove Baking – Open for takeout only
- Botanica Florals – Call in orders only for pickup or delivery (802-229-9885)
- Bragg Farm Sugarhouse – Open until further notice
- Buddy’s Famous: Open until further notice. Online ordering with pickup available.
- Capitol Grounds: Open 6:15am-2pm. Online ordering with delivery coming soon. Coffee beans and gift cards available online now.
- Capitol Showplace: Open until further notice.
- Capitol Stationers: Open until further notice. Pickup service available at front or back door.
- Delish: Open until further notice. Accepting orders by phone with curbside pickup available.
- Grian Herbs Apothecary: Open until further notice
- Hunger Mountain Co-op: Open regular hours until further notice.
- Julio’s Cantina: Open 4-7pm Tuesday-Saturday for to-go orders. Curb-side pickup available. Delivery coming soon.
- Langdon Street Tavern: Takeout only, 11am-7pm
- Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks: Open until further notice
- Pinky’s On State: Open until further notice. Takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery ($10) available. Call in orders to 802-223-1300 or fax to 802-223-1339.
- Positive Pie: Open until further notice. Music events cancelled through mid-April.
- Quirky Pet: Open until further notice. Closed on Sundays for deep cleaning
- Roam Vermont: Open regular hours on March 16-17. Will make further determinations. Can take pickup orders by phone and sell gift cards by phone.
- Salaam Boutique: Closed Sunday and Monday. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 10am -6pm.
- T&T Truck for hire.
- The Skinny Pancake: Take-out only, 8am-2pm. Online ordering with pickup available.
- Splash Naturals: Open until further notice
- Subway: Open until further notice
- The Drawing Board: Open March 16-17. Closed March 18-April 1.
- The North Branch Cafe: Open regular hours on March 16-17. Will make further determinations.
- Three Penny Taproom: Take-out only. Call 802-223-8277.
- Uncommon Market: Open regular hours until further notice.
- Woodbury Mountain Toys: Open until further notice
Businesses That Are Closed
- AroMed Aromatherapy: Closed until further notice.
- Alpenglow Fitness – Closed until further notice.
- Artisan’s Hand: Closed until further notice. Creative shopping options coming soon!
- Bailey Road – Closed until further notice – Online ordering available. Free shipping on orders over $50. Free local delivery.
- Barr Hill by Caledonia Spirits: Closed until March 21 at noon
- Bohemian Bakery: Closed until further notice.
- Buch Spieler Records: Closed until March 24th. Offering call in orders with delivery and online shopping.
- Capitol Kitchen: Closed until further notice.
- Emerge with Amy Lepage: Closed through March 31
- Fresh Tracks Farm Vineyard and Winery: Closed until further notice. Order wine by email to info@freshtracksfarm.com for pickup.
- Grateful Yoga: Studio closed March 16-29. Gift cards and class passes available online.
- Integrative Acupuncture: Closed March 16-March 31. Offering phone and email herbal consultations and shipping herbs and supplements.
- J. Langdon: Closed until further notice
- J. Morgans Steakhouse: Closed until further notice.
- Kismet: Closed until further notice. Online ordering coming soon.
- Melissa Marks, LMT: Closed through March 31
- North Branch Tech Services: No walk-in service. Remote service available. Call 802-552-8105.
- Notion Fabric and Craft: Closed until April 6. Online ordering available with nationwide shipping and free local delivery on orders over $100.
- Onion River Outdoors: Closed until further notice. Email outdoors@onionriver.com to discuss bike and gear pick-up and drop-off options.
- Rebel Heart: Closed. Online ordering available.
- Sarducci’s: Closed until further notice
- Tessera Therapeutic Massage: Closed through March 31
- The Drawing Board: Closed March 18-April 1. Email Liz at info@drawingboardvt.com to make arrangements for pickup/delivery/by appointment in-store shopping for anything you need during the closure.
- The Getup Vintage: Closed until further notice. Will be listing Items for sale on Instagram daily. Willing to be a personal shopper for costumers and ship for free.
- Zutano Outlet: Closed until further notice. Email sylvia@zutanostore.com or message on Facebook/Instagram to place orders.
Events and Attractions That Are Canceled/Closed
- Capital City Farmers Market – Canceled until further notice.
- City of Montpelier Community Services – Recreation Center and Montpelier Senior Activity Center are closed with all programs canceled. Meals on Wheels will be delivered, and take out meals are available from the front courtyard.
- Farmer’s Night Series – canceled
- Green Mountain Film Festival – Canceled
- Kellogg-Hubbard Library – Closed until at least April 1
- Lost Nation Theater – All shows and auditions cancelled for March and April. Video Auditions being accepted for Frozen Jr
- Montpelier Alive’s Art Walk, supported by Northfield Savings Bank – April 4 Art Walk is cancelled
- T.W. Wood Gallery – Receptions on hold until further notice
- Vermont History Museum – closed until further notice
- Vermont State House – closed until at least March 23