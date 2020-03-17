Home News and Features Business Montpelier Alive Lists Open and Closed Businesses in Montpelier

Montpelier Alive Lists Open and Closed Businesses in Montpelier

Businesses That Remain Open

Montpelier Alive has made a list of businesses that are still open in town. Check them out here. *** This list was updated on March 16, 8:22 pm. For up to the minute updates, visit http://www.montpelieralive.org/updates

  • Alla Vita – Open until further notice
  • Aubuchon Hardware – Open until further notice. Order online for nationwide shipping or in-store pickup. 
  • Bear Pond Books – Open until further notice – Online ordering with nationwide shipping, pickup service, and local delivery for orders over $50. Order online, call 802-229-0774, or email info@bearpondbooks.com
  • Birchgrove Baking – Open for takeout only
  • Botanica Florals – Call in orders only for pickup or delivery (802-229-9885)
  • Bragg Farm Sugarhouse – Open until further notice
  • Buddy’s Famous: Open until further notice. Online ordering with pickup available. 
  • Capitol Grounds: Open 6:15am-2pm. Online ordering with delivery coming soon. Coffee beans and gift cards available online now. 
  • Capitol Showplace: Open until further notice. 
  • Capitol Stationers: Open until further notice. Pickup service available at front or back door. 
  • Delish: Open until further notice. Accepting orders by phone with curbside pickup available. 
  • Grian Herbs Apothecary: Open until further notice
  • Hunger Mountain Co-op: Open regular hours until further notice. 
  • Julio’s Cantina: Open 4-7pm Tuesday-Saturday for to-go orders. Curb-side pickup available. Delivery coming soon.
  • Langdon Street Tavern: Takeout only, 11am-7pm
  • Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks: Open until further notice
  • Pinky’s On State: Open until further notice. Takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery ($10) available. Call in orders to 802-223-1300 or fax to 802-223-1339.
  • Positive Pie: Open until further notice. Music events cancelled through mid-April.
  • Quirky Pet: Open until further notice. Closed on Sundays for deep cleaning
  • Roam Vermont: Open regular hours on March 16-17. Will make further determinations. Can take pickup orders by phone and sell gift cards by phone. 
  • Salaam Boutique: Closed Sunday and Monday. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 10am -6pm.
  • T&T Truck for hire.
  • The Skinny Pancake: Take-out only, 8am-2pm. Online ordering with pickup available. 
  • Splash Naturals: Open until further notice
  • Subway: Open until further notice
  • The Drawing Board: Open March 16-17. Closed March 18-April 1. 
  • The North Branch Cafe: Open regular hours on March 16-17. Will make further determinations.
  • Three Penny Taproom: Take-out only. Call 802-223-8277.
  •  Uncommon Market: Open regular hours until further notice.
  • Woodbury Mountain Toys: Open until further notice

Businesses That Are Closed

  • AroMed Aromatherapy: Closed until further notice. 
  • Alpenglow Fitness – Closed until further notice.
  • Artisan’s Hand: Closed until further notice. Creative shopping options coming soon! 
  • Bailey Road – Closed until further notice – Online ordering available. Free shipping on orders over $50. Free local delivery. 
  • Barr Hill by Caledonia Spirits: Closed until March 21 at noon
  • Bohemian Bakery: Closed until further notice.
  • Buch Spieler Records: Closed until March 24th. Offering call in orders with delivery and online shopping.
  • Capitol Kitchen: Closed until further notice. 
  • Emerge with Amy Lepage: Closed through March 31
  • Fresh Tracks Farm Vineyard and Winery: Closed until further notice. Order wine by email to info@freshtracksfarm.com for pickup. 
  • Grateful Yoga: Studio closed March 16-29. Gift cards and class passes available online. 
  • Integrative Acupuncture: Closed March 16-March 31. Offering phone and email herbal consultations and shipping herbs and supplements.
  • J. Langdon: Closed until further notice
  • J. Morgans Steakhouse: Closed until further notice.
  • Kismet: Closed until further notice. Online ordering coming soon.
  • Melissa Marks, LMT: Closed through March 31
  • North Branch Tech Services: No walk-in service. Remote service available. Call 802-552-8105. 
  • Notion Fabric and Craft: Closed until April 6. Online ordering available with nationwide shipping and free local delivery on orders over $100.  
  • Onion River Outdoors: Closed until further notice. Email outdoors@onionriver.com to discuss bike and gear pick-up and drop-off options.
  • Rebel Heart: Closed. Online ordering available. 
  • Sarducci’s: Closed until further notice
  • Tessera Therapeutic Massage: Closed through March 31
  • The Drawing Board: Closed March 18-April 1. Email Liz at info@drawingboardvt.com to make arrangements for pickup/delivery/by appointment in-store shopping for anything you need during the closure. 
  • The Getup Vintage: Closed until further notice. Will be listing Items for sale on Instagram daily. Willing to be a personal shopper for costumers and ship for free.
  • Zutano Outlet: Closed until further notice. Email sylvia@zutanostore.com or message on Facebook/Instagram to place orders. 

Events and Attractions That Are Canceled/Closed

  • Capital City Farmers Market – Canceled until further notice. 
  • City of Montpelier Community Services – Recreation Center and Montpelier Senior Activity Center are closed with all programs canceled. Meals on Wheels will be delivered, and take out meals are available from the front courtyard.
  • Farmer’s Night Series – canceled
  • Green Mountain Film Festival – Canceled
  • Kellogg-Hubbard Library – Closed until at least April 1
  • Lost Nation Theater – All shows and auditions cancelled for March and April. Video Auditions being accepted for Frozen Jr
  • Montpelier Alive’s Art Walk, supported by Northfield Savings Bank –  April 4 Art Walk is cancelled
  • T.W. Wood Gallery –  Receptions on hold until further notice
  • Vermont History Museum – closed until further notice
  • Vermont State House – closed until at least March 23

