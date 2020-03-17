Montpelier Alive Lists Open and Closed Businesses in Montpelier

Businesses That Remain Open

Montpelier Alive has made a list of businesses that are still open in town. Check them out here. *** This list was updated on March 16, 8:22 pm. For up to the minute updates, visit http://www.montpelieralive.org/updates

Alla Vita – Open until further notice

Aubuchon Hardware – Open until further notice. Order online for nationwide shipping or in-store pickup.

Bear Pond Books – Open until further notice – Online ordering with nationwide shipping, pickup service, and local delivery for orders over $50. Order online, call 802-229-0774, or email info@bearpondbooks.com.

Birchgrove Baking – Open for takeout only

Botanica Florals – Call in orders only for pickup or delivery (802-229-9885)

Bragg Farm Sugarhouse – Open until further notice

Buddy’s Famous: Open until further notice. Online ordering with pickup available.

Capitol Grounds: Open 6:15am-2pm. Online ordering with delivery coming soon. Coffee beans and gift cards available online now.

Capitol Showplace: Open until further notice.

Capitol Stationers: Open until further notice. Pickup service available at front or back door.

Delish: Open until further notice. Accepting orders by phone with curbside pickup available.

Grian Herbs Apothecary: Open until further notice

Hunger Mountain Co-op: Open regular hours until further notice.

Julio’s Cantina: Open 4-7pm Tuesday-Saturday for to-go orders. Curb-side pickup available. Delivery coming soon.

Langdon Street Tavern: Takeout only, 11am-7pm

Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks: Open until further notice

Pinky’s On State: Open until further notice. Takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery ($10) available. Call in orders to 802-223-1300 or fax to 802-223-1339.

Positive Pie: Open until further notice. Music events cancelled through mid-April.

Quirky Pet: Open until further notice. Closed on Sundays for deep cleaning

Roam Vermont: Open regular hours on March 16-17. Will make further determinations. Can take pickup orders by phone and sell gift cards by phone.

Salaam Boutique: Closed Sunday and Monday. Open Tuesday-Saturday, 10am -6pm.

T&T Truck for hire.

The Skinny Pancake: Take-out only, 8am-2pm. Online ordering with pickup available.

Splash Naturals: Open until further notice

Subway: Open until further notice

The Drawing Board: Open March 16-17. Closed March 18-April 1.

The North Branch Cafe: Open regular hours on March 16-17. Will make further determinations.

Three Penny Taproom: Take-out only. Call 802-223-8277.

Uncommon Market: Open regular hours until further notice.

Woodbury Mountain Toys: Open until further notice

Businesses That Are Closed

AroMed Aromatherapy: Closed until further notice.

Alpenglow Fitness – Closed until further notice.

Artisan’s Hand: Closed until further notice. Creative shopping options coming soon!

Bailey Road – Closed until further notice – Online ordering available. Free shipping on orders over $50. Free local delivery.

Barr Hill by Caledonia Spirits: Closed until March 21 at noon

Bohemian Bakery: Closed until further notice.

Buch Spieler Records: Closed until March 24th. Offering call in orders with delivery and online shopping.

Capitol Kitchen: Closed until further notice.

Emerge with Amy Lepage: Closed through March 31

Fresh Tracks Farm Vineyard and Winery: Closed until further notice. Order wine by email to info@freshtracksfarm.com for pickup.

Grateful Yoga: Studio closed March 16-29. Gift cards and class passes available online.

Integrative Acupuncture: Closed March 16-March 31. Offering phone and email herbal consultations and shipping herbs and supplements.

J. Langdon: Closed until further notice

J. Morgans Steakhouse: Closed until further notice.

Kismet: Closed until further notice. Online ordering coming soon.

Melissa Marks, LMT: Closed through March 31

North Branch Tech Services: No walk-in service. Remote service available. Call 802-552-8105.

Notion Fabric and Craft: Closed until April 6. Online ordering available with nationwide shipping and free local delivery on orders over $100.

Onion River Outdoors: Closed until further notice. Email outdoors@onionriver.com to discuss bike and gear pick-up and drop-off options.

Rebel Heart: Closed. Online ordering available.

Sarducci’s: Closed until further notice

Tessera Therapeutic Massage: Closed through March 31

The Drawing Board: Closed March 18-April 1. Email Liz at info@drawingboardvt.com to make arrangements for pickup/delivery/by appointment in-store shopping for anything you need during the closure.

The Getup Vintage: Closed until further notice. Will be listing Items for sale on Instagram daily. Willing to be a personal shopper for costumers and ship for free.

Zutano Outlet: Closed until further notice. Email sylvia@zutanostore.com or message on Facebook/Instagram to place orders.

Events and Attractions That Are Canceled/Closed