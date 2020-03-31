Letter to the Editor – Funeral Directors are the unsung heroes of COVID-19

As you can see in many obituary sections, many in our communities are experiencing the death of their beloved family members. As the saying goes, “Life goes on,” so does “Death goes on.” The people that pick up the bodies, clean them and prepare them for either an intact burial, green burial or cremation, and are facing real physical risks as well as doctors, nurses, and aides. But we don’t think about them. And imagine how difficult to comfort families not being able to have a funeral for that needed “closure” shortly after the death happens. We must not forget this valuable service our funeral homes give, many are serving generations of the same families. In closing, I will just add a line from letters of appreciation I just sent to Guare and Sons and Hooker and Whitcomb funeral homes.

You are the unsung heroes because death does not go on hold for all the others passing from causes other than by the virus.



Thank you.

Susan Walbridge, Montpelier

