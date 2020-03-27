MRPS Superintendent on Extended School Closure

Letter to the community from Montpelier-Roxbury Public Schools Superintendent Libby Bonesteel.

Dear MRPS,



The Governor just announced that school will not reopen this school year. While we knew this was a definite possibility and have the beginnings of plans formed, we cannot give exact details out yet.



Our staff, like you, will need at least this weekend to grieve the fact that we won’t be physically with the kids again for the rest of the year. Teaching, as you know, is not just content, it’s relationships. The MRPS family builds everything off of these relationships. Going forward our first responsibility will be to figure out how we form and maintain those relationships with our kids virtually. Another big question we will be asking over the days to come is: how do we support parents without overwhelming them? Our next responsibility will be to significantly prioritize what needs to be learned and how to best do that on a virtual platform. This will be a work in progress. We will continue in our current “maintenance of education” until April 13th. MRPS has some time to create a plan.



We know very few details about what the immediate future holds and are awaiting guidance from the Governor’s office and Agency of Education. Thank you for your patience. I know this is very trying time. We are all in this together.



Sincerely,



Libby Bonesteel

Superintendent of Schools

