Home News and Features GMT makes additional changes to routes

GMT makes additional changes to routes

By
Mara Brooks
-
10
0
Photo by LunchboxLarry. Photo courtesy of Flickr Creative Commons.

GMT in a statement released today announced it continues to make system-wide service changes to accommodate for decreased ridership and to protect employees while enabling travel for essential workers like nurses, doctors, child care workers, first responders, and transit workers. 

GMT will continue to operate a fare-free bus service until further notice, the statement said.

Facility Closures:

The Downtown Transit Center lobby in Burlington and the Montpelier Transit Center will be closed until further notice. Buses will continue to serve the platform at each location. GMT’s main administrative buildings in Burlington, Berlin, and St. Albans will be closed until further notice. Customer service staff is available by phone from 7:00A-4:00P, Monday-Friday. Call 540-2468 with questions or email info@ridegmt.com. 

The following closures can also be found on GMT’s website at ridegmt.com/covid-19-update/

RouteService ModificationEffective
US2 Commuter from MarshfieldSuspend the 6:00AM departure from Marshfield.Until further notice
Capitol ShuttleSuspendedWeek of March 23
Neighborhood Special Service (Chittenden County)SuspendedUntil further notice
Stowe Mountain Road ShuttleReduced to hourly service from 6:30AM until 5:30PMThis service will end on March 31 for the season.
Mad River Valley (all routes)SuspendedUntil further notice
Purple Line6:30AM, 8:00AM, and 9:30AM trips from the WaterfrontUntil further notice
Barre LINK ExpressSuspendedUntil further notice
Montpelier LINK Express from Burlington6:45AM & 5:35PM trips suspendedUntil further notice
Montpelier LINK Express from Montpelier7:52 AM & 4:35PM trips suspendedUntil further notice
Waterbury LINK Express from Burlington6:05AM & 6:50AM & 3:28PM trips suspendedUntil further notice
Waterbury LINK Express from Waterbury7:00AM, 7:55AM, & 4:25PM trips suspendedUntil further notice
Middlebury LINK Express from Burlington6:05AM & 5:20PM trips suspendedUntil further notice
Middlebury LINK Express from Middlebury7:10AM & 6:35PM trips suspendedUntil further notice
St. Albans LINK Express from Burlington6:33AM & 5:18PM trips suspendedUntil further notice
St. Albans LINK Express from St. Albans7:30AM & 6:26PM trips suspendedUntil further notice
Jeffersonville Commuter from Burlington4:40 AM & 4:55PM trips suspendedUntil further notice
Jeffersonville Commuter from Jeffersonville5:30 AM & 6:25PM trips suspendedUntil further notice
116 Commuter from Burlington6:45 AM & 4:50PM trips suspendedUntil further notice
116 Commuter from Hinesburg7:45 AM & 5:35PM trips suspendedUntil further notice

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR