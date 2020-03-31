GMT makes additional changes to routes

GMT in a statement released today announced it continues to make system-wide service changes to accommodate for decreased ridership and to protect employees while enabling travel for essential workers like nurses, doctors, child care workers, first responders, and transit workers.

GMT will continue to operate a fare-free bus service until further notice, the statement said.



Facility Closures:

The Downtown Transit Center lobby in Burlington and the Montpelier Transit Center will be closed until further notice. Buses will continue to serve the platform at each location. GMT’s main administrative buildings in Burlington, Berlin, and St. Albans will be closed until further notice. Customer service staff is available by phone from 7:00A-4:00P, Monday-Friday. Call 540-2468 with questions or email info@ridegmt.com.

The following closures can also be found on GMT’s website at ridegmt.com/covid-19-update/

