GMT makes additional changes to routes

GMT in a statement released today announced it continues to make system-wide service changes to accommodate for decreased ridership and to protect employees while enabling travel for essential workers like nurses, doctors, child care workers, first responders, and transit workers.
GMT will continue to operate a fare-free bus service until further notice, the statement said.
Facility Closures:
The Downtown Transit Center lobby in Burlington and the Montpelier Transit Center will be closed until further notice. Buses will continue to serve the platform at each location. GMT’s main administrative buildings in Burlington, Berlin, and St. Albans will be closed until further notice. Customer service staff is available by phone from 7:00A-4:00P, Monday-Friday. Call 540-2468 with questions or email info@ridegmt.com.
The following closures can also be found on GMT’s website at ridegmt.com/covid-19-update/
|Route
|Service Modification
|Effective
|US2 Commuter from Marshfield
|Suspend the 6:00AM departure from Marshfield.
|Until further notice
|Capitol Shuttle
|Suspended
|Week of March 23
|Neighborhood Special Service (Chittenden County)
|Suspended
|Until further notice
|Stowe Mountain Road Shuttle
|Reduced to hourly service from 6:30AM until 5:30PM
|This service will end on March 31 for the season.
|Mad River Valley (all routes)
|Suspended
|Until further notice
|Purple Line
|6:30AM, 8:00AM, and 9:30AM trips from the Waterfront
|Until further notice
|Barre LINK Express
|Suspended
|Until further notice
|Montpelier LINK Express from Burlington
|6:45AM & 5:35PM trips suspended
|Until further notice
|Montpelier LINK Express from Montpelier
|7:52 AM & 4:35PM trips suspended
|Until further notice
|Waterbury LINK Express from Burlington
|6:05AM & 6:50AM & 3:28PM trips suspended
|Until further notice
|Waterbury LINK Express from Waterbury
|7:00AM, 7:55AM, & 4:25PM trips suspended
|Until further notice
|Middlebury LINK Express from Burlington
|6:05AM & 5:20PM trips suspended
|Until further notice
|Middlebury LINK Express from Middlebury
|7:10AM & 6:35PM trips suspended
|Until further notice
|St. Albans LINK Express from Burlington
|6:33AM & 5:18PM trips suspended
|Until further notice
|St. Albans LINK Express from St. Albans
|7:30AM & 6:26PM trips suspended
|Until further notice
|Jeffersonville Commuter from Burlington
|4:40 AM & 4:55PM trips suspended
|Until further notice
|Jeffersonville Commuter from Jeffersonville
|5:30 AM & 6:25PM trips suspended
|Until further notice
|116 Commuter from Burlington
|6:45 AM & 4:50PM trips suspended
|Until further notice
|116 Commuter from Hinesburg
|7:45 AM & 5:35PM trips suspended
|Until further notice