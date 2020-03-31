Free Xfinity Wifi Hotspots Widely Available in Montpelier

Cable company Comcast announced on March 13 it would make Xfinity WiFi hotspots available to non-Xfinity subscribers for free for 60 days due to the COVID-19 crisis.



“During this extraordinary time, it is vital that as many Americans as possible stay connected to the internet – for education, work, and personal health reasons,” said Dave Watson, Comcast Cable Chief Executive Officer on the company’s website. “Our employees also live and work in virtually every community we serve, and we all share the same belief that it’s our company’s responsibility to step up and help out.”



When in range of a hotspot, users should look for “xfinitywifi” in the list of available networks on their device.



For a comprehensive list of available hotspots by zip code or city, visit wifi.xfinity.com/.



The following is a list of all hotspots available in the 05602 area.



Government / Library / OtherXfinity WiFi, 90 Three Mile Bridge Rd, Middlesex, Vermont 05602

Government / Library / OtherXfinity WiFi, 52 Three Mile Bridge Rd, Middlesex, Vermont 05602



Office BuildingXfinity WiFi, 8 Three Mile Bridge Rd, Middlesex, Vermont 05602



Office BuildingXfinity WiFi, 1 Graves St, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



AutomotiveXfinity WiFi, 326 State St, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



OutdoorXfinity WiFi, 321 State St, Montpelier, Vermont 05602

Government / Library / OtherXfinity WiFi, 320 State St, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



OutdoorXfinity WiFi, 278 Junction Rd, Berlin, Vermont 05602



Financial / Travel / Other / ProfessionalXfinity WiFi, 21 Short Rd, Berlin, Vermont 05602



Government / Library / OtherXfinity WiFi, 159 State St, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



Government / Library / OtherXfinity WiFi, 949 Dog River Rd, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



Government / Library / OtherXfinity WiFi, 22 Terrace St, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



Government / Library / OtherXfinity WiFi, 153 State St, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



Government / Library / OtherXfinity WiFi, 152 State St, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



OutdoorXfinity WiFi, 152 State St, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



Government / Library / OtherXfinity WiFi, 963 Jones Brook Rd, Berlin, Vermont 05602



Government / Library / OtherXfinity WiFi, 149 State St, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



Government / Library / OtherXfinity WiFi, 147 State St, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



Office BuildingXfinity WiFi, 148 State St, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



Financial / Travel / Other / ProfessionalXfinity WiFi, 9 Bailey Ave, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



OutdoorXfinity WiFi, 1 Bailey Ave, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



Amusement RecreationXfinity WiFi, 713 Elm St, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



Government / Library / OtherXfinity WiFi, 126 State St, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



Government / Library / OtherXfinity WiFi 659 Elm St, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



Government / Library / OtherXfinity WiFi, 47 Court St, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



Government / Library / OtherXfinity WiFi, 1 Ballfield Dr, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



Government / Library / OtherXfinity WiFi, 109 State St, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



Government / Library / OtherXfinity WiFi, 39 Court St, Montpelier, Vermont 05602



Government / Library / OtherXfinity WiFi, 35 Court St, Montpelier, Vermont 05602

