Community Resources, Business Hours of Operation

How you can help businesses right now:



• Buy a gift card! The cash flow to the business will allow them to keep paying their rent and bills until they can reopen!

• Shop online or by phone! Many businesses have added new shopping options to better serve you.

• Order take-out or delivery! Several restaurants are planning to add delivery options, and others are offering easy curbside pickup.

• Commit to shopping and dining downtown when everything is back to normal. After a period of hardship, businesses will need you more than ever.

For daily updates and information, visit http://montpelieralive.org



Restaurants Open For Takeout or Delivery



Birchgrove Baking (802-223-0200) Call to order. Pickup conveniently located just outside the bakery’s front door.

Buddy’s Famous: (802-225-6400) Open for carry-out orders (11-9 Monday-Saturday, 11-7 Sunday) Order online or call.

China Star: (802-223-0808) Open for take out.

Dawg Daze: (802-223-2445) Preparing meals (hearty chili, veggie lasagna, or shepherd’s pie) for Thursday March 26th pickup.

Hunger Mountain Co-op: (802-223-8000) Will be open 9am-6pm starting March 20. The self-serve food bar and cafe are temporarily closed. However the deli is still open for to-go meals. They are offering full deli counter service, now including hot soups and hot service from behind their deli counter, in addition to their ready to eat items in the Grab and Go cooler. First hour (9-10am) designated for high-risk shoppers.

La Brioche Cafe (802-223-3188): Open for takeout only 9:30-1:30 M-F

Langdon Street Tavern: (802-223-2721) Takeout only, 1pm-7pm. Call 802-223-2721.

Pho Capital: (802-225-6183) Open regular hours for takeout only.

Pho Thai Express: (802-225-6010) Open for takeout 11:30am-2:30pm and 4:30pm-7pm Monday-Saturday. Closed Sunday.

Pinky’s On State: (802-223-1300) Open until further notice. Takeout, curbside pickup, and delivery ($10) available. Call in orders to 802-223-1300 or fax to 802-223-1339

Positive Pie: (802-229-0453) Open for curbside pickup or home delivery only. Credit card payments only. Full menu available. Music events cancelled through mid-April.

Royal Orchid: 802-223-0436) Open for takeout only. Dinner takeout Monday-Friday. All-day takeout available Saturday and Sunday. Call 802-223-0436.

The Skinny Pancake: (802-262-2253) Take-out only, 10am-6pm daily. Online ordering with pickup available. Offering beer to go with their normal menu.

Uncommon Market: (802-223-7051) Open regular hours until further notice. No made-to-order sandwiches, but additional grab-and-go options available.

Aubuchon Hardware in Montpelier. Photo by Franklin Jensen.



Retail Stores Open



A Quilters Garden: (802-223-2275) Open Tuesday-Saturday. Curbside pick-up and online orders available.

Aubuchon Hardware (802-223-1700) Open until further notice. Modified hours, Monday – Sunday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Order online for nationwide shipping or in-store pickup.

Bragg Farm Sugarhouse (800-376-5757) Open until further notice

Capitol Copy: (802-223-0500) Capitol Copy is still open until further notice. Email orders preferred. Delivery and curbside pickup available.

Grian Herbs Apothecary: (802-223-0043) Open until further notice.

Heather’s Nearly New: (802-229-4002) Open until further notice.

Kinney Drugs: (802-223-4633) Open regular business hours.

Meadow Mart: (802-229-9001) Open until further notice.

Morse Farm Maple Sugarworks: (800-242-2740) Sugar on Snow postponed. Open for creemees and all of their other maple goodness.

O’ Reilly Auto Parts: (802-229-0301) Open regular hours.

Quirky Pet: (802-229-1211) Open from 12-3 Monday through Saturday. Closed Sundays for deep cleaning. Call for curbside pickup. Nationwide shipping also available.

Shaw’s: (802-223-7587) Open 7am-8pm. Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7am-9am reserved for high-risk shoppers. Grocery and pharmacy delivery and pickup services available.

Walgreens: (802-223-4787) Open regular business hours.

Woodbury Mountain Toys: (802-223-4272) Open 10am-5pm. Phone orders are welcome.



Other Businesses Open



Auto Craftsmen (802-223-2253): Open regular hours. Now offering pickup and delivery.

Capital City Farmers Market: Open Saturday, March 28th, 10am-2pm at 60 State Street, the Heney Lot on State Street. Produce, meat, cheese and dairy will be available. No non-produce vendors will be participating.

Central Vermont Medical Center: (802-371-4100) Open and preparing for COVID-19. They are limiting visitation and have cancelled all non-essential surgeries and procedures, and non-essential clinic visits until further notice.

Earthgirl Composting (802-839-5017): Curbside compost pickup offering weekly and biweekly pickup to households. Adhering to CDC recommendations, sanitizing every bucket and lid with the recommended bleach and water solution, as well as wearing gloves. Email: megan@earthgirlcomposting.com

Lotus Day Spa: (802-223-2420) Open until further notice. Appointments available online or by phone.

The Masters Edge: (802-223-2995) Open regular hours

Marigold Adornment: (802-225-6667)

Montpelier Auto Clinic: (802-229-6363) Open regular hours; 8am-5pm Monday-Friday

Myles Court Barbershop: (802-225-6671) Open regular hours.

New Leaf Hair Studio: (802-229-0700) Open, though some stylists have limited hours. Accepting phone orders for drive-up pickup for all our Aveda products.

Northfield Savings Bank: (802-223-3488) Branch lobby service closed. Branches will operate drive-up services from 8am-5:30pm.

Signature Styles: (802-229-2500) Open until further notice.

Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center: (802-613-3958) Open by appointment only for surgery. Doors are closed unless prior arrangements have been made via telephone for appointment or pickup.

TD Bank: (802-371-1622) Monday-Friday: 9:30am-4pm, Saturday: 9:30am-12pm, Sunday: closed. If possible, please use the drive thru.

Vermont Evaporator: (802-552-8449) They have discontinued their pick-up option, but continue to fulfill orders placed online. As always, every order ships free within 1 business day of placement. For local orders, this means next or two day service.

VSECU: (800-371-5162) Branch lobbies are now closed to protect staff and members. Credit union services will remain accessible to members through drive-through service, video teller service, ATMs, online banking, mobile banking, and phone service.

Splash Naturals. Photo by Franklin Jensen.



Businesses with Alternative Shopping Arrangements



The physical storefront or business may be closed, but many are still offering online ordering or other creative options and have gift certificates available for sale. Please continue to support these businesses!

802 Coffee: (802-225-6277)

Alla Vita (802-225-6526) Closing at 5pm March 19th. To purchase oil, vinegar, wine or other products call and leave a message or shop online. (Note that wine cannot be purchased online.)

AroMed Aromatherapy: (802-505-1405) Storefront closed until further notice. Online shopping is open and call-in orders are taken Monday-Saturday from 9am-6pm for nationwide shipping.

Bailey Road: (802-223-2798) Storefront closed until further notice – Online ordering available. Free shipping on orders over $50. Free local delivery.

Barr Hill by Caledonia Spirits: (802-472-8000) Closed until March 21 at noon. Online shopping available.

Bear Pond Books: (802-229-0774) Storefront closed. Open for mail order, pick-up and delivery- Online ordering with nationwide shipping, pickup service, and local delivery for orders over $50. Order online, call 802-229-0774, or email info@bearpondbooks.com.

Botanica Florals : (802-229-9885) Call in orders only for pickup or delivery

Buch Spieler Records: (802-229-0449) Closed until further notice. Offering call-in orders with delivery and online shopping.

Capital Kitchen: (802-229-2305) Storefront closed. Order gift certificates online.

Capitol Stationers: (802-223-2393) Storefront closed until further notice. Offering back door curbside pickup for phone or email orders, weekdays, 11am-3pm. Gift Certificates available by emailing capstat@gmail.com. After receiving an email request they will contact you by phone to process payment, and then mail you the certificate.

Delish: (802-223-7933) Taking phone orders for curbside/sidewalk pick up from 11-2, Monday-Saturday.

The Drawing Board: (802-223-2902) Closed March 18-April 1. Email Liz at info@drawingboardvt.com and make arranges for pick up/delivery/ by appointment only shopping in store.

Emerge with Amy Lepage: (802-778-0300) Closed through March 31. Offers on-line private sessions in Somatic Movement, Yoga Therapy and Childbirth Education. Sells gift certificates.Offers many quick tips to practice on Instagram and through her e-newsletter and is starting to offer Live on-live classes.

Fresh Tracks Farm Vineyard and Winery: (802-223-1151) Closed until further notice. Order wine by email to info@freshtracksfarm.com for pickup.

Grateful Yoga: (802-224-6183) Studio closed March 16-29. Gift cards and class passes available online.

Green Light Real Estate: (802-225-6425) Working remotely, but still available to help people buy sand sell houses

Green Mountain Hooked Rugs: (802-223-1333) Closed until April 18. Shop online with nationwide shipping available.

GuitarSam: (802-229-0295) Available Friday 10am-5pm for repair drop-off and pickup. Also available for specific supply needs. Please knock for entry. No casual browsing at this time. Call for more information. Still taking phone orders and private shopping appointments.

Guy’s Farm and Yard: (802-229-0567) Open regular hours for curbside pickup only. Call 802-229-0567 or montpelierorders@guysfarmandyard.com to place an order.

Holistica: (802-224-6650) Suspending in-person appointments. Shipping products free with no minimum.

Integrative Acupuncture: (802-223-0954) Closed March 16-March 31. Offering phone and email herbal consultations and shipping herbs and supplements.

Kimberlee Johnson, LICSW: In-person therapy is suspended until further notice. Therapy via telemedicine/telehealth available by phone or live video call.

Kismet: (802-223-8646) Closed until further notice. Online ordering for Saturday pickup and delivery now available!

Manghis’ Bread: (802-223-3676) Bakery is closed to the public. Product will continue to be available at other retail stores in the area. Check out their website for a complete list of retail locations.

North Branch Cafe: (802-552-8105) Closed until further notice. Order loose leaf tea or wine by email to northbranchcafe@gmail.com to coordinate a pickup time.

North Branch Tech Services: (802-554-8105) No walk-in service. Remote service available. Call 802-552-8105.

Notion Fabric and Craft: (802-225-6200) Closed until April 6. Online ordering available with nationwide shipping and free local delivery on orders over $100.

Onion River Outdoors: (802-225-6736) Closed until further notice. Email outdoors@onionriver.com to discuss bike and gear pick-up and drop-off options.

Rabble-Rouser: (802-225-6847) Closed until further notice. Shipping granola and chocolate by mail with online ordering.

Rebel Heart: (802-225-6650) Closed. Online ordering available.

Regal Floral Design: (802-870-0991) Closed to walk-ins. Still taking phone orders, with delivery fees waived in the Montpelier area.

Roam Vermont: (802-613-3902) Closed. Can still take pickup orders by phone and sell gift cards by phone.

Salaam Boutique: (802-223-4300) Closed until further notice. Online ordering available.

Sign Design: (802-229-5956) Accepting new orders by email or phone and arranging pickup, delivery, or installation as required. No walk-ins.

Slopestyle: (802-225-6320) Open by appointment only. To set up an appointment please email, Ian_Downing@slopestylevt.com.

Splash Naturals: 802-223-7752) Closed until further notice. They are doing curbside delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12-2pm (with a $10.00 gift certificate to be redeemed in May as their gift to you). Also offering free delivery with any order placed with them via email or phone.

StoryWorkz Photography: (802-595-0657) outdoor portrait sessions available; headshot gift certificates available.

The Cheshire Cat: (802-223-1981) Closed until further notice. online shopping available. Free shipping on all orders – no minimums. Personal shopping by appointment. Call or email comments@cheshirecatclothing.com.

The Getup Vintage: (802-225-6954) Closed until further notice. Will be listing Items for sale on Instagram daily. Willing to be a personal shopper for costumers and ship for free.

Zenith: (802-793-9223) Closed until further notice. Online classes coming soon!

Zutano Outlet: (802-223-2229) Closed until further notice. Email sylvia@zutanostore.com or message on Facebook/Instagram to place orders.

Nonprofit Information

American Legion: (802-229-9043) All meetings cancelled.

Circle of Parents Support Groups and Nurturing Parenting Programs may be being offered via phone and video conferencing, depending on technology services and individuals’ technology access. Please give them a call to find out more at 1-800-CHILDREN or 802-229-5724.

Montpelier Food Pantry: (802-375-5369) beginning March 24, the Food Pantry will be open only Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10:00-12:00. People in need of groceries may pick up a pre-packed box of food at the back entrance to Trinity Church, 137 Main Street. Fresh foods and frozen meat will be included as available. The Food Pantry relies on your donations. Please place non perishables into the bins after check out at Shaw’s and Price Chopper or drop off at the Food Pantry during our open hours

Washington County Youth Service Bureau: (802-229-9151) Staff will be working from home using online, phone and Telehealth models March 19-April 6th. The WCYSB phone line (802) 229-9151 will still connect you to a real person. All of their counseling and case management services will continue. Emergency shelter homes and housing support will still be available. The Basement Teen Center in Montpelier is creating a Virtual Teen Center to help youth stay connected during this time. The Return House will continue to support young men in their effort transition from incarceration.

Sweet Melissa’s. Photo by Franklin Jensen.



Events and Attractions That Are Canceled/Closed



Capitol Showplace: (802-229-0343) Closed until further notice.

City of Montpelier Community Services: Recreation Center and Montpelier Senior Activity Center are closed with all programs cancelled. Meals on Wheels will be delivered, and take out meals are available from the front courtyard.

Farmer’s Night Series: Cancelled

The Garage Cultural Center: (802-738-3667) Closed until further notice

Green Mountain Film Festival: Cancelled

Kellogg-Hubbard Library: (802-223-3338) Closed until at least April 1

Lost Nation Theater: (802-229-0492) All shows and auditions cancelled for March and April. Video Auditions being accepted for Frozen Jr

Montpelier Alive’s Art Walk, supported by Northfield Savings Bank: April 4 Art Walk is cancelled

River Rock School: (802-223-4700) Closed until April 6

Savoy Theater: (802-229-0509) Closed until further notice

The Center for Arts and Learning on Barre Street: (802-595-5252) Closed to the general public through April 6, but open to studio tenants and Monteverdi Music School Faculty.

The Front: (802-552-0877) Open by appointment only through April 6. They will be extending their current show, Ray Brown: Tumbling Toward the End, through April and rescheduling the film screening of Ray Brown: Portrait of An Artist to a later date.

T.W. Wood Gallery: (802-262-6035) Closed through April 6.

Vermont Corporate Cup Challenge: Postponed until fall.

Vermont History Museum: (802-479-8500) Closed until further notice

Vermont State House: Closed until at least March 23. For more information email the Sergeant at Arms at sgtatarms@leg.state.vt.us



Promotions



Vermont Evaporator: (802-552-8449) 20 percent off site wide at vermontevaporator.com with code STAYSAFE. As always, shipping is expedited and free.

Rabble-Rouser: (802-225-6847) Send comfort to those you care about. Save 20% when you use the code UNITY at checkout.

Salaam Boutique: (802-223-4300) Use: SALAAMLOVE at checkout for 40 percent Discount and free shipping.

