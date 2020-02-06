Then and Now

Historic photos courtesy of Vermont Historical Society.

Captions and modern photos by Paul Carnahan.

Montpelier was served by two railroads, the Central Vermont, coming through Montpelier Junction to the west, and the Montpelier and Wells River (MWRR), coming from Barre to the east. The shops of the MWRR lined the banks of the Winooski River where today’s 535 (built in 2002) and 575 (built in 2011) Stone Cutters Way are located, with the rails of both railroads passing by, as can be seen in this late 1890s photograph. One of those railroad buildings still exists and can be seen at the far right of these pictures: 453 Stone Cutters Way, where the offices of Biggam, Fox, and Skinner are located.