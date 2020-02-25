Cabin Fever Sale Heats Up Downtown March 6-8





By Dan Groberg, Executive Director, Montpelier Alive

Feeling a little cooped up? Shake off your winter cabin fever blues with Montpelier’s annual Cabin Fever Sale. The merchants of downtown Montpelier invite you to a citywide sale, Friday thru Sunday, March 6-8. Not only can you find amazing deals and events at more than 30 Montpelier businesses, but you can also win one of three amazing downtown prize packages!

Start your weekend off with a beverage – you’ll need your stamina to hit all the sales! Capitol Grounds has gone mad for maple with a free shot of maple in any beverage all month long! Meanwhile, The North Branch Café is celebrating Matcha Madness. Or perhaps you’re looking for something a bit stronger? In that case, head to Fresh Tracks Farm Vineyard and Winery on Friday, March 6 from 6-8 pm for their Cabin Fever Party. As Montpelier Alive’s Cabin Fever Weekend kicks off, they will be boot-stomping and wine sipping our way into March! With swinging tunes by Big Hat No Cattle, great grub from Morse Block Deli, and delicious local wine to tie it all together. Or head to Rabble-Rouser Chocolate & Craft Company, where they are offering 20 percent off storewide, including on cocktails, food, and espresso drinks!

Now you’re ready to get shopping! You won’t find deals this good until Moonlight Madness in October, so be sure to make a game plan and stock up!

Perhaps you need some books to get you through the rest of the winter? Bear Pond Books and The Book Garden are ready for you with 20 percent off storewide on new books, gifts, and stationery at Bear Pond and 20 percent off storewide at The Book Garden.

Or maybe you need some new clothes? How about 20% off storewide at Number 9 Boutique, Rebel Heart (plus an extra 10 percent off clearance), Salaam, Splash Naturals, and Zutano, and great deals at Bailey Road and Roam Vermont?

Plan to cook your way through winter? Check out 20 percent off oils and vinegars at Alla Vita and 20 percent off storewide at Capital Kitchen.

Looking for the perfect gift? You can enjoy 20% off storewide at Capitol Stationers, 20% off chocolate truffles at Delish, 20 percent off furnishings at J. Langdon, 10 percent off storewide at Woodbury Mountain Toys, and great deals at AroMed.

Or maybe you want a new hobby to help you survive? You can find great deals at Guitar Sam and Onion River Outdoors! Or enjoy an evening by the fire with a handcraft, since Notion Fabric & Craft is offering buy one get one 40 percent off on yarn and whole yards of fabric. Celebrate The Drawing Board’s 45th birthday with 20 percent off storewide (does not apply to framing). Or celebrate syrup season with 10 percent off products from Vermont Evaporator with the coupon code ALIVE at vermontevaporator.com!

We can tell you how the Cabin Fever Sale is going to sugar off – as sweet as maple syrup! And the sweet icing on the cake? At every store, you’ll have the chance to enter to win one of three amazing downtown prize packages! The grand prize includes an overnight stay at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and a downtown shopping spree!

You can find out more about all the deals and what to look forward to during the Cabin Fever Sale at montpelieralive.com/cabinfever.

