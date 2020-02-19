Your Guide to Summer Camps

By The Bridge Staff Writers

There may still be snow on the ground, but believe it or not, it’s time to start planning for summer camp. Central Vermont features a variety of options for kids of all ages and interests, from joining the circus, learning the “innings and outs” of America’s Greatest Pastime, to foraging in the woods, and even breakdancing. Here are some of our favorite local options:

Lotus Lake Camp (Williamstown)

Lotus Lake Camp offers a full-day program (ages 6–14) from 9:15 am to 4:00 pm, Monday–Friday. Sessions are two weeks each and run from late June to mid-August. Classes include Red Cross swimming, athletics and group games, gymnastics, riding, archery, dance, music, woodshop, and more.

Also available are half-day programs (ages 4–5 ) 9:15 am to 12:45 pm, Monday–Friday. Sessions provide an introduction to the camp experience with an emphasis on group interaction, personal responsibility, and skill development. Activities include swimming, boating, arts and crafts, songs, stories, games, hiking, and pony rides. For more information visit lotuslakecamp.com.

Center Farm Summer Camp (East Montpelier)

Explore farm camp with pony lessons at a small, sustainable family farm in East Montpelier. Crafts, farming, and hiking activities are offered. Ages 8–14. For dates and details, email Centerfarm@gmail.com or call 595-5628.

Circus Smirkus (Greensboro)

Kids of all ages can run away to the circus with Circus Smirkus’ summer camp programs from ages 5 to 16. All camps sessions end with a traditional Pie Throwing celebration!

Intro to Smirkus is a one-day camp, for ages 5 to 11, provides an introduction to circus arts skills such as hanging upside-down on a trapeze, balancing spinning plates, and more.

Smirkling Camp is a two-day, overnight session for young campers, ages 5 to 11, trying out camp for the first time. Kids learn the fine art of the forward roll, juggling, and the delight of clowning around under circus tents.

All Around Circus Camp offers one- or two-week sessions of general circus camp, designed for campers at any skill level, ages 8 to 16.

Advanced Camp is an intermediate program designed to help kids take the first steps toward building strong circus skills.

Prices vary. For more information email camp@smirkus.org or visit smirkus.org/smirkus-camp/camp-sessions/

Contemporary Dance and Fitness Studio (Montpelier)

Young dance enthusiasts can learn new moves in multiple genres of dance this summer in classes designed for ages 3 to 14. Prices vary.

Hip Hop Immersion—Explore a range of old school, new school, breakdancing and more. Multiple levels. Ages 8–14.

Fairy Tale Fusion—Explore creative movement and ballet, with music and imaginative play inspired by fairytale themes. Ages 3–5.

Ballet Theater—Use characters, costumes and stories to explore creative movement and ballet. Ages 5–7.

Hip Hop and B-Boys B-Girls—Students learn hip hop and breaking while developing athletic movement through games. Ages 6–8.

The Full Plate—An introduction to jazz, hip hop, tap, and modern dance. Ages 6–11.

For more information, call 229-4676 or visit cdandfs.com

Earthwalk Vermont (Plainfield)

EarthWalk’s summer camps take place in Hawthorn Meadow in Plainfield. The forest trails and river, Spruce Lodge, cob oven, shelters, and magical land create the perfect place for a fun summer day camp.

Activities offered include nature games, bow-drill friction-fire, singing, storytelling, foraging, exploring, cob oven baking, stewardship projects, crafts, wood carving, shelter-building, naturalist skills, river exploration, wildlife tracking, and more.

For more information email Anika@earthwalkvermont.org or visit earthwalkvermont.org/summer-camps

Green Mountain Youth Symphony Orchestra Creative Arts and Music Program (C.A.M.P.) (Johnson)

Green Mountain Youth Symphony residency week at Northern Vermont University-Johnson is an integral part of its program for intermediate to advanced musicians. Acceptance is by audition only, Sunday, August 9—Saturday, August 15 at Northern Vermont University-Johnson.

Tuition is $1,575 (or $1,350 for early registration by March 7) and includes meals, lodging, 36–40 hours of musical instruction, use of campus facilities, and recreational activities. Need-based tuition assistance is available as part of the GMYS CAMP application.

Intermediate and advanced students of all orchestral instruments are invited to audition with a polished piece, a scale, and should expect to sight-read. For more information, visit gmys-vt.org

Mountaineers Youth Baseball Camp (Montpelier)

The 2020 Mountaineers Youth Baseball Camp offers three week-long sessions from mid-June to late July under the supervision of the Mountaineers’ coaching staff and players. Campers receive general baseball instruction in all aspects of the game along with two game tickets, a team yearbook, and a Mountaineers T-shirt. Campers also get to go on the field with the Mountaineers before a home game.

The cost is $100 per session, and each day of camp is from 9 am to noon. Please register in person at the Montpelier Recreation Department or mail an enrollment form to Mountaineers Baseball Camps, Montpelier Recreation Department, 58 Barre Street, Montpelier, VT 05602. Phone: 802 225-8699.

North Branch Nature Center (Montpelier)

Summer Camps at NBNC offer a safe place where children can interact with nature through observation and hands-on exploration. From flipping rocks along wooded streams to chasing butterflies, memorable experiences are created outdoors and children return home with a renewed excitement for the natural world. Camps for three age groups are offered, and NBNC members receive a discount on summer camp registration.

Also offered are week-long travel camps to the Adirondacks for teens grades 9–12. To learn more and sign up for Adirondacks Adventures camp, visit northbranchnaturecenter.org/

River Rock School Summer Vacation Camps (Montpelier)

LEGO Camp at River Rock School features creative construction play, games, and outdoor fun for kids ages 7 to 12. Working alone or in groups and fueled by their own imagination, participants will build a colorful, collaborative world of their own.

Games, Games, and more Games! at River Rock School encourages kids to be active, cerebral, and creative. Games include ping-pong, chess, tabletop games, cards, strategy games, creative group games, and more. Games camp explores cooperation, coordination, strategic thinking, and friendly competition.

For more information, visit riverrockschool.org