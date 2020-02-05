Stormwater Master Planning Complete

The City of Montpelier recently completed work associated with a grant from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s Ecosystem Restoration Program. The objective of the project was to prepare a stormwater master plan for an area of Montpelier draining to a culvert under Route 302 near the Cody Chevrolet dealership.

This project was completed in an effort to develop a plan to manage the amount of stormwater runoff draining to the channel leading to the culvert. The intent is to reduce erosion along the channel in order to remedy culvert clogging, localized flooding, and negative effects to Route 302. This work will also serve to reduce pollutant loading, in particular phosphorus and sediment, to the Stevens Branch of the Winooski River.

This type of planning is integral to efforts to limit pollution to water bodies in Vermont, such as Lake Champlain. The design phase of the project was completed by a team consisting of Watershed Consulting Associates, LLC, and Aldrich & Elliott, PC, in collaboration with the City of Montpelier. The City will be seeking grant funds to construct the plans completed by the design team.

Anyone interested in the project or with specific questions should contact Operations Manager Zach Blodgett, via email at

zblodgett@vermont-vt.org or by phone at 223-9508.

Text supplied by the City of Montpelier.