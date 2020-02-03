Norwich University to open Denver Office in 2020

NORTHFIELD, Vt. – Norwich University’s College of Graduate and Continuing Studies (CGCS) announced the opening of a new office in downtown Denver in early 2020.

“I look forward to expanding Norwich’s footprint to a city that is constantly providing new opportunities and growth for the people and businesses within it,” Norwich University President Richard W. Schneider said. “The Denver office allows Norwich to better serve and engage with students and businesses across all areas of the U.S., as well as providing students with access to the tools and resources necessary to succeed.”

The public is invited to an open house of the Norwich Denver facility from 10:30 a.m. to noon on March 25, 2020. During the event, visitors can meet with support advisors to learn about Norwich’s online and residential programs and receive a free credit transfer evaluation for the online bachelor’s degree programs. Local companies and individuals can also inquire about business partnerships and training programs through Norwich Pro, as well as tuition and scholarship opportunities, including those applicable to military service members and veterans. Prospective online students who attend the open house are also eligible for a $500 tuition award.

The grand opening day will also feature a private event in the evening hosted by President Schneider and Norwich University Board of Trustees Chairman Alan DeForest ’75, which will include an official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

CGCS also maintains an office on Norwich’s Northfield, Vermont, campus.

For more information about Norwich’s Denver office, please visit online.norwich.edu/denver.