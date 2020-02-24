No. 3 Solons Open Boys Basketball Playoffs Tuesday

Crosstown rivals Montpelier and U-32 are on a collision course that could end up with a boys basketball semifinal showdown at Barre Auditorium next week, according to the state Division II playoff brackets released Monday by the Vermont Principals Association.

But first the third-seeded Solons and second-seeded Raiders must take care of business in the opening rounds of the tournament. Montpelier (17-3) opens play at 7 pm Tuesday, Feb. 25, with a home playdown match against No. 14 Spaulding.

U-32 (18-2) plays host to No. 15 Springfield at 7 pm on Wednesday, Feb. 26. The winners advance to the quarterfinal round on Saturday. Should the Solons and/or Raiders reach the semis, the game would be played at 8:15 pm Wednesday, March 4, at Barre Auditorium.

U-32 narrowly won both regular-season contests against MHS. The Raiders beat the Solons 54-50 in Montpelier in December, and U-32 prevailed again on Feb. 13 at home, downing the Solons 55-52.

Here are the complete VPA boys basketball brackets.