Leon Declares for District 3 Council Seat

Gene Leon, a six-year resident of the Berlin Street area, announced in a news release his candidacy for a two-year District 3 seat on the City Council. Glen Hutcheson will be resigning after his term expires in March, leaving the seat open for a new candidate to be elected.

Leon has been actively involved in community affairs, including the reduction of the speed limit on Berlin Street. He is actively involved with Central Vermont recycling with the Central Vermont Solid Waste Management District and is a volunteer for Lost Nation Theater. Leon is a local business owner (vermontthrift.com) and is a multimedia artist with an in-house gallery. He’s also an independent contractor/carpenter and has remodeled and upgraded many homes in Central Vermont.

Leon also managed several properties for many years in Stowe and the Lamoille County area, and he owned and operated a recreational park for seven years. He attended college in Florida and has lived in Vermont for over 20 years. He is a dedicated father of two young daughters and was involved with scouting for 25 years and is an honorary Eagle Scout.

Leon’s father is an engineer and project city manager for Florida City, Florida, for over 30 years and has given him much insight and knowledge about city government and management operations.

He is passionate about his neighborhood and community as well as the preservation of Vermont and its future. “It would be a great honor to represent District 3 in City Council,” he said in the release. He said his multitude of experiences and responsibilities would make him a valuable asset to the team.