Heard On The STREET

Pop-Up Hot Dog Shop Opens in Chill Space

Chill, the popular gelato store at 62 State St., shut down in December and will reopen April 1. In the meantime, young entrepreneur Benjamin Burr has opened a temporary gourmet hot dog shop in the same space called Dawg Daze offering McKenzie all-beef natural casing hot dogs with a variety of toppings, vegan hot dogs, and vegan chili, among other items. Burr manages the store with his parents, who run The Woods Lodge in Northfield. Another downtown merchant—Buch Spieler—is helping Dawg Daze by providing a variety of vinyl records each week that Burr plays on the store’s sound system. Burr said business is “going great, it gets better every week.” The store is open from 11 am to 3:30 pm Monday through Saturday. If the temporary shop proves to be successful, Burr said he will look for a permanent space this spring or consider operating a Dawg Daze food truck in the summer.

Bagito’s Reduces Asking Price to $40,000

The owners of Bagitos Cafe on Main Street have cut the asking price for the business by one-third to $40,000. Bagitos, which has been in business for nearly nine years, can be purchased as a turnkey operation with inventory, equipment, and staff in place, according to owner Soren Pfeffer. “With Coffee Corner and Down Home out of the picture, there is definitely a need for a great breakfast place downtown,” Pfeffer said.

Early “Thaw” Comes to Garage Cultural Center

The artists featured in “Thaw: A Conversation,” a new exhibit at The Garage Cultural Center, will be on hand for an opening reception from 4 to 8 pm Feb. 7, as part of Montpelier Art Walk. Artist Evie Lovett and poet Diana Whitney have each drawn inspiration from the Connecticut River in their work. In this multimedia exhibition, they share their points of intersection on the muse of the river, as friends and fellow artists. Lovett’s encaustic paintings and several of Whitney’s poems show at the Garage Cultural Center at 58 State St.