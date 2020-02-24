Early Voting Offered Saturday at City Hall

From Montpelier City Clerk John Odum:



The Montpelier City Clerk’s and Treasurer’s office announced that the office will again be open for early voting on Saturday, Feb. 29 for four hours (from 10 am to 2 pm) to accommodate residents who would like to cast their ballots prior to the March 3 Election Day. If the Saturday hours are inconvenient for some voters who would like to vote early, ballots can also be cast at the City Clerk’s office during regular business hours up until Town Meeting Day (the office’s regular hours are 8 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday).

Second, the Clerk’s office will offer limited services on Tuesday, March 3, so that staff can focus on that day’s voting. Payments to the city (such as parking tickets, utility and tax bills, etc) will be accepted, but all other Clerk’s office functions (such as document recording, access to city land records or vital records – including certified copies of birth, death and marriage certificates, dog licensing, marriage licensing, catering requests, state park passes, etc.) will not be available, and will resume Wednesday morning at 8 am.

Residents are also reminded that the city does have a drop box located to the left of the back door to City Hall for taxpayers’ convenience. The accessibility entrance is also located at the back door. Also, there is no longer a voter registration deadline prior to elections, as citizens can register on the day of the vote and participate. Polls are open Tuesday from 7 am to 7 pm.