CRIME BLOG

Waterbury Roommate Accused of Forgery

On February 25, at approximately 10:00 am, Troopers with the Vermont State Police Middlesex barracks received a complaint from Thomas Sweeney, 69, of Waterbury, regarding a stolen checkbook.

Through investigation, Troopers discovered that Todd M. Mailhoit, 49, stole checks from the victim at their shared residence. Mailhoit forged several of these checks and on multiple occasions withdrew money from the victim’s account without permission.

Troopers located Mailhoit and issued him a citation for Forgery and Uttering Forged or Counterfeited Instrument(s). That citation orders Mailhoit to appear before the Washington County Superior Court on April 16, at 8:30 a.m. to answer to the above charges.

Troopers Nab Kinney Drugs Shoplifter

On February 19, at approximately 9:30 am, Troopers with the Vermont State Police, Middlesex barracks, received a retail theft complaint from the Kinney Drugs located in Waterbury.

Employees at the store reported security footage of Melissa Dunster, 46, removing items from shelves and concealing them on her person on two separate occasions. Employees later confirmed these items as missing from store inventory with no record of the sale.

Troopers located Dunster at her residence and issued her a citation for Retail

Theft. That citation orders Dunster to appear before the Washington County

Superior Court on April 2, at 8:30 am, to answer to the above charge.

Traffic Stop Reveals Suspended License

Peter Noack

On February 20, at approximately 7:06 pm, Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Main Street in the town of Waitsfield for speed and equipment violations. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Peter Noack, 52, of Waitsfield. A subsequent investigation revealed that Noack was operating the vehicle with a criminally suspended license due to the vehicle not being equipped with an ignition interlock device as required. Noack was taken into custody and transported to the Middlesex Barracks for processing. He was issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on March 19, to answer to the charge and released.

On February 23, at 7:08 pm, Troopers out of the Middlesex Barracks were on routine patrol on Interstate 89 in Montpelier, VT. While patrolling south on I-89, troopers observed a minor motor vehicle infraction. The 2006 Subaru being operated by Taylor M. Flores, 20, of Williamstown, was stopped for said violation. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Flores’ driver’s license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont. Flores was arrested and transported to the Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing before being released with a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal Division on March 26, at 8:30 am.

On February 24, at 10:54 am, Vermont State Police stopped a Saturn sedan on Route 100B at the intersection with Route 100 in Moretown for having an expired inspection sticker. Subsequent investigation indicated that the driver, Jacob Martin, 27, of Waitsfield, had a criminally suspended driver’s license. Martin was issued a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, on March 26, at 8:30 am.