Home News and Features Photo Gallery: Community Gathers for Ice on Fire News and Features Photo Gallery: Community Gathers for Ice on Fire By Bridge Editor - February 6, 2020 15 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Storyteller Jason Mallery and community children entertain the crowd at Ice on Fire at the North Branch Nature Center. Photos by Franklin Jensen Storyteller Jason Mallery and community children entertain the crowd at Ice on Fire at the North Branch Nature Center.Patrick Ross stokes fire on ice at Ice on Fire.Zoe, Willow, and Maggie Barbero-Menzel serve hot drinks at Ice on Fire at the North Branch Nature Center on Sunday.Eventgoers gather around a storyteller Sunday at Ice on Fire at the North Branch Nature Center.More igloo fun.Storyteller Jason Mallery entertains. Igloos were the center of attention for kids at the Ice and Fire event.