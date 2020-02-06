Home News and Features Photo Gallery: Community Gathers for Ice on Fire

Photo Gallery: Community Gathers for Ice on Fire

By
Bridge Editor
-
15
0
Storyteller Jason Mallery and community children entertain the crowd at Ice on Fire at the North Branch Nature Center.

Photos by Franklin Jensen

  • Storyteller Jason Mallery and community children entertain the crowd at Ice on Fire at the North Branch Nature Center.
  • Patrick Ross stokes fire on ice at Ice on Fire.
  • Zoe, Willow, and Maggie Barbero-Menzel serve hot drinks at Ice on Fire at the North Branch Nature Center on Sunday.Eventgoers gather around a storyteller Sunday at Ice on Fire at the North Branch Nature Center.
  • More igloo fun.
  • Storyteller Jason Mallery entertains.
  • Igloos were the center of attention for kids at the Ice and Fire event.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR