Based on SNOW REMOVAL OPERATIONS the City of Montpelier announced it will be enforcing a Winter Parking Ban starting at 1:00 am on Friday January 31st, 2020. During this ban, parking is prohibited on City streets between the hours of 1:00 am and 7:00 am. Cars parked on City streets may be ticketed and towed. A map of locations where parking is permitted is available here: montpelier-vt.org/documentcenter/view/3201. This Winter Parking Ban will be in effect until otherwise noticed.