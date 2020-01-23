Winter Parking Ban in Effect

Due to snow removal efforts, the City of Montpelier will enforce a Winter Parking Ban beginning at 1:00 am on Friday, January 24th. Parking is prohibited on City streets between the hours of 1:00 am and 7:00 am during the ban, and cars parked in violation of the ban may be ticketed and towed. A map of locations where parking is permitted can be found at: http://www.montpelier-vt.org/documentcenter/view/3201. The Winter Parking Ban will remain in effect until further notice.