Richardson Lands Interim Council Appointment

The Montpelier City Council chose Daniel Richardson to serve as a District 3 City Councilor until an election is held on Town Meeting Day. Richardson, a local attorney, will replace Councilor Ashley Hill, who resigned in December.

Richardson was sworn in Thursday, January 24, to serve until the annual city meeting on March 3. Richardson said he will then be a candidate to serve the remaining year of Hill’s term.

The city’s other District 3 seat will also be up for grabs on Town Meeting Day as incumbent Glen Coburn Hutcheson will not seek reelection. Candidates have until 5 pm Monday, January 27, to submit the 25 signatures necessary to be placed on the ballot.

District 1 Councilor Dona Bate and District 2 Councilor Conor Casey have also announced that they will seek reelection in March, as has Mayor Anne Watson.

Richardson was chosen by the City Council from a list of five applicants for the temporary seat. Also applying were Zachary Hughes, Eugene Leon, and Bruce Wm. Sargent. Richardson will serve a total of three Council meetings before the election, including Thursday’s meeting in which the municipal budget and ballot were finalized.

The Bridge will provide details on the city and school budgets as well as contested races in the next two issues.