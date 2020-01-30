Norwich Names Col. Mark Anarumo as Next President

Norwich University news release:

NORTHFIELD – Norwich University Board of Trustees Chairman Alan DeForest ’75 announced that Col. Mark Anarumo, USAF, will become Norwich University’s 24th president effective June 1, 2020.

DeForest, along with Anarumo and university officials made the announcement at an 11 a.m. press conference held on the Northfield campus in Mack Hall Auditorium, which was followed by an open reception in the lobby.

“Norwich University offers traditional students and adult learners a wealth of opportunities in a prestigious, supportive, and yet demanding academic environment. I am honored that I have been selected as its 24th president,” Anarumo said. “With Norwich’s distinguished history, strength, and bright future, my family and I look forward to being part of the campus community. The depth of devotion of the faculty, staff, alumni, supporters, students, and Board of Trustees inspires us. I look forward to our collaborative leadership for the future of this inspiring, globally positioned university for the 21st century.”

Anarumo comes to Norwich from the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he served as Director and Permanent Professor for the Center for Character and Leadership Development. Anarumo’s previous assignment was Vice Commander of the 39th Air Base Wing at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, where he was responsible for approximately 5,000 U.S. military, civilian and contractor personnel and the combat readiness of U.S. Air Force units at Incirlik and four geographically separated units in Turkey.

He entered the Air Force in 1994 as the Distinguished Graduate of Air Force Reserve Officers’ Training Corps at Rutgers University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Administration of Justice degree. He earned a Master of Arts in Criminal Justice in 1999 and a Ph.D. in Criminal Justice in 2005 — also from Rutgers University. He was a post-doctoral fellow at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government in 2012.

“The Board of Trustees is very excited to name Col. Anarumo as our next president,” DeForest said. “He has demonstrated throughout his distinguished academic career and military service the type of strong, effective and enlightened leadership which will ensure that Norwich University has a worthy successor to President Schneider. We are confident that we have selected an exceptional individual whose intellect, vision and values will inspire our University to reach even greater levels of excellence in its third century of service to America.”