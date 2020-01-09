Hill’s Resignation Raises Need for Clarity

The recent resignation of a City Council member could lead to a proposal to change the way such vacancies are handled.

District 3 City Councilor Ashley Hill resigned on December 18 with more than a year remaining in her term. According to the city charter, the City Council must appoint a replacement for any councilor who resigns with more than 90 days left in their term. It also specifies that an election be held at the next annual city meeting to allow voters to choose a candidate to complete the member’s term —in Hill’s case, to serve through Town Meeting Day 2021.

Although Town Meeting Day is only 10 weeks away, an interim appointment is required to serve until the election, but city officials say they aren’t sure that was the intent when the charter was written.

“We have to make an appointment according to the current wording of the ordinance and that person would serve until Town Meeting Day, at which point we would have an election for a one-year seat,” Mayor Anne Watson said.

While it’s up to the Council how to go about appointing an interim member for District 3, Watson said she will propose that candidates seeking to replace Hill submit 25 signatures from district voters along with a letter of interest, and the Council will choose from that pool. That was the process for the past three Council vacancies, City Manager Bill Fraser said.

One candidate, local attorney Daniel Richardson, has already declared his interest in one of the District 3 seats (see announcement on page 23). He said he would decide which seat once the Council sets its ground rules for filling Hill’s term.

The issue that could lead to a change in the charter’s language is whether it makes sense, or was the intention of the ordinance, to require an appointment so close to the next annual meeting.

“I’m not sure that was the intent, but if you read it, it’s clear that they need to make an appointment,” Fraser said. “But then it does call for a special election, so it’s clear that that appointment is only until the next election, which is why I think the 90 days was meant to be until the next election. But the strictest reading says it’s got to be filled.”

The Council could agree on a process to replace Hill at its next meeting, and a new member could be in place by January 23, the day on which the city’s budget proposal must be finalized. If the Council decides to change the language in the charter to clarify whether an appointment is needed in cases where a member resigns with fewer than 90 days left until the next annual meeting, that would need to be put before voters and, if approved, go to the Legislature for their blessing.

Two Spots Open in District 3

Hill’s resignation means District 3 will have two council seats on the annual meeting ballot, a two-year seat and a one-year seat. The other incumbent, Glen Coburn Hutcheson, announced that he would not seek a second term.

Hill was first elected in 2017 and reelected in 2019. She has been a strong advocate for low-income residents and has been a minority voice, at times, in opposing budget increases.

“At this juncture in my life, I need to focus on regrouping and focusing on my own overall health so that I am able to continue my advocacy work in the long term,” Hill wrote in a letter to the council and her constituents.

Hill issued a tearful farewell at the end of the December 18 Council meeting, after which her fellow members and Mayor Anne Watson praised her contributions to the city.

As it stands, four City Council seats will be up for grabs on Town Meeting Day as well as the mayor’s seat, which Watson has announced she plans to seek again. Incumbents Dona Bate in District 1 and Conor Casey in District 2 also plan to seek reelection.

From the City Charter

“A vacancy on the City Council shall occur upon the death, removal from the district, inability to serve, or resignation of a Council member. A vacancy in the office of Council member with more than 90 days of unexpired term remaining shall be filled by the remaining members of the City Council. At the next annual meeting of the City, the unexpired term of the office shall be filled by election for the balance of the unexpired term.”